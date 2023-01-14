You don’t have to explain to Neville’s Phillip Craig that highs and lows come hand-and-hand in the coaching business.
Neville still finding its footing on the hardwood
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- WPD officers accused of ‘excessive force’
- Former OCS football duo reunites at ULM
- Businessman loved God, family, horses
- West Monroe man accused of kidnapping girlfriend
- Jeff Crouere: No joke: Worst president wants another term
- Many's Curtis named 2022 Mr. Football
- Former coach inducted into SOF Hall of Fame
- Store clerk charged for shooting robber
- Obituaries published Jan. 4, 2023
- Wossman wins 2023 Don Redden Memorial Classic
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet for the second time this season,… Read moreAFC wild-card preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars pick, line, TV, trends
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will meet for the third time this season, as th… Read moreNFC wild-card preview: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers pick, line, TV info and trends
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Downsville woman last week on suspicion of the… Read moreDownsville woman charged with felony theft
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreTwo player props to get us started in NFL playoffs: Best Bets for Jan. 14
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Just keep chipping away. Read moreOuachita stuns No. 2 Ruston on the road
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
You don’t have to explain to Neville’s Phillip Craig that highs and lows come hand-and-hand … Read moreNeville still finding its footing on the hardwood
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Time is of the essence to turn fortunes around in Non-Select Division I for West Monroe and … Read moreWest Monroe gets off to fast start in victory over WO
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Columbia man last week after he was accused of… Read moreColumbia man suspected of battering victim with head injuries
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreFriday night chalk in Suns-Timberwolves and Michigan State-Illinois: Best Bets for Jan. 13
- BY MARK KERN | Home Field Sports Contributor
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys will both look to advance to the divisional roun… Read moreMonday Night Football NFL wild card odds preview: Cowboys at Buccaneers trends, pick
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NFL postseason has arrived, and it begins with a Wild Card Weekend that appears to have … Read moreShootout in Jacksonville? See top Wild Card Weekend player props and matchups to watch
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The inaugural 2 Seam Sports Sterlington Panther First Pitch Classic will feature three paris… Read moreSterlington Panther First Pitch Classic set
- BY COREY LONG | Home Field Sports Contributor
The NFL will have a tripleheader of Wild Card playoff games Sunday with the Buffalo Bills an… Read moreDolphins at Bills NFL wild card odds preview: Without Tua, Miami is huge underdog
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCan Nets remain elite vs. Celtics without Kevin Durant? Best Bets for Thursday (Jan. 12)
- BY MARK KERN | Home Field Sports Contributor
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings square off in Minnesota on Saturday in the first r… Read moreGiants at Vikings NFL wild card playoff odds preview: New York looks for upset
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Tristan Wiley thought Hunter Herring was ignoring his phone calls. Read moreFormer OCS football duo reunites at ULM
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
After a fun 2022 NFL season – and most certainly a profitable one for myself and the regular… Read moreDerry’s NFL Wild-Card Picks: Best value comes by playing teaser in two NFC games
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested an Allen, Texas woman last week on charges of aggravated battery and … Read moreTexas woman arrested for fight at Mighty Crab
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Calhoun woman last week on suspicion of felony… Read moreCalhoun woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on charges of forger… Read moreMonroe man suspected of forgery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.