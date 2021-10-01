It finally happened.
For the first time since 1995, the West Monroe Rebels football team suffered a loss to a school in Ouachita Parish, as the Neville Tigers defeated the Rebels, 28-7, in Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night.
The feat wasn’t lost on head coach Jeff Tannehill, who is a Neville man through and through. Brought to tears, Tannehill took a deep breath and reflected at midfield.
“Phew, I’m just so proud for Neville High School and all the people who support us,” Tannehilll said. “For Neville and (Neville) Nation, I just can’t say enough about those people. And I’m just so proud of our guys. Everybody showed up tonight to see this ballgame. It’s just awesome.”
West Monroe turned the football over twice and was limited to just 93 total yards of offense against a stingy Neville defense. With four total turnovers in the ballgame and favorable field position gained by both sidelines, West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge acknowledged his team did not take advantage of its opportunities.
"I felt like tonight was one of those nights where we beat ourselves. We shot ourselves in the foot so many times," Arledge said. "Our goal is still to win a district championship and get to the playoffs. We'd love to be undefeated, but we have lost to two great football teams. And Neville is certainly a great football team."
Neville star running back A.J. Allen stole the show again. With four minutes to play in the ballgame, Allen was subbed out of the game with Neville fans rising to their feet to cheer on his 259-yard rushing performance. It was a special moment for Allen, who now has 1,152 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns on 103 carries this season.
"I have to get used to that sooner or later," said Allen on the crowd's reaction. "But Neville has my back. It comes with the game, but at the end of the day we have to keep working. And our team has one goal and that's to make it to the state championship game."
Much like the Bayou Jamb encounter between both teams earlier this year, a steady rain covered the players on the field as the action heated up in the second half. Leading 14-7, Allen scored from one yard out on Neville's opening drive of the third quarter.
That put the pressure on West Monroe's offense amid a downpour. But the Rebels caught a few breaks on defense and special teams.
Down two scores near the end of third quarter, West Monroe had an opportunity to cut the lead in half after the wet ball slipped through the fingertips of Neville's punter. West Monroe jumped on the football at the 4-yard line. As the rain continued to intensify, West Monroe struggled with the snap under center and the Tigers' defense never relented. The Tigers stuffed West Monroe at the goal line to force the turnover on downs.
"Hats off to our defense for holding it down on on those short yardage plays," Tannehill said.
The backbreaker came in the fourth quarter when Allen broke free on a 59-yard touchdown score to put the Tigers up 28-7.
"Neville has as fine a running back as I have seen, and certainly the offensive line makes it all go," Arledge said.
Allen accounted for 259 of Neville's 279 total yards in the victory.
A sign above the Neville student section read, “Fight Night,” and for the opening quarter it certainly felt like a prize boxing match between the Tigers and Rebels.
Players suffered blows that took them out of the game, and just like the ebbs and flows that go hand-in-hand with a fight, momentum shifted back-and-forth with turnovers serving as the haymakers on this night.
In a game that featured rival schools with 50-yard lines separated by 1.32 miles, the Rebels landed the first big punch. On Neville’s first offensive play of the game, Neville starting quarterback Brett Batteford was dropped in the backfield by West Monroe defender Brock Harvey, coughing up the football in the process. Rebel defensive back Jack DeBruhl picked up the loose football and returned it roughly 15 yards for the first score of the ballgame. Not only did the play allow West Monroe to take a 7-0 advantage, but it also saw Batteford injure his ankle and leave the game. Backup Brooks Anzalone filled in and played the majority of the contest.
"You can't ask for more from a backup than what he did tonight," Tannehill said. "He's done everything we've asked him to do. he made good reads and made some great runs. He did a great job in relief of Brett. And then Brett finished it off with (Anzalone) getting hurt late."
The Rebels secured a second turnover later on in the quarter when Javari Sanders intercepted Anzalone's pass inside the Rebels 10-yard line.
The Tigers defense answered the bell, though, as a botched handoff exchange saw the football plop on the ground for the taking. D’Angelo Woods jumped on the football for the Tigers, and Neville made good on the turnover.
Allen scored his first touchdown with a nine-yard score that capped a 29-yard scoring drive.
The turnovers quickly turned to more injuries in the contest, as West Monroe lost both Harvey (ankle) and TCU commit Jadais Richard (neck). Richard was injured on a fake punt attempt near midfield. Both players returned to the field in the second half.
The Tigers took advantage of that unsuccessful fake punt with a 45-yard scoring drive right before the half. Allen split two defenders on a fourth-and-short situation before capping the drive with an 11-yard touchdown that saw him hit a spin move on the sideline and drag West Monroe defenders into the end zone.
The Rebels entered Friday night’s contest against Neville with an 11-game win streak against the Tigers. The Tigers and Rebels only played twice between 2001 and 2016, but the series picked back up in 2017. Arledge held a 4-0 record against Neville as the Rebels head coach, and prior to Friday night's loss, West Monroe’s defensive mastermind held the Tigers to 10 points per game since 2017.
The Tigers were the last area team to beat West Monroe back in 1995.
Up next for (2-2) West Monroe is a home district matchup against (5-0) ASH, while (4-1) Neville takes on a struggling Franklin Parish team.
