The Neville Tigers recorded the clean sweep in both boys and girls regional tennis championship encounters at Forsythe Park Tuesday.
Lauren Graham reigned supreme in the girls singles championship with back-to-back 6-0 sets, while Christian Williams won the boys singles championship in three sets: 1-6; 6-3; 6-1.
In girls doubles, Alex Reynolds and Annabelle Oakley won in two sets (6-2; 7-6), while Maxwell Butler and Brooks Anzalone won the boys doubles championship in two sets (6-0; 6-3).
The following Neville Tigers qualified for state:
Girls Singles
Lauren Graham
Lauren Breen
Girls Doubles
Alex Reynolds/Annabelle Oakley
Elizabeth Harris/Sophia Greenwood
Natalie Leija/Sarah Kate Hinkle
Boys Singles
Christian Williams
Keith Johnson
Boys Doubles
Maxwell Butler/Brooks Anzalone
Jake Dycus/Garrett Cameron
Wilson Spence/Will Brown
