Neville tennis
The Neville Tigers recorded the clean sweep in both boys and girls regional tennis championship encounters at Forsythe Park Tuesday.

Lauren Graham reigned supreme in the girls singles championship with back-to-back 6-0 sets, while Christian Williams won the boys singles championship in three sets: 1-6; 6-3; 6-1.

In girls doubles, Alex Reynolds and Annabelle Oakley won in two sets (6-2; 7-6), while Maxwell Butler and Brooks Anzalone  won the boys doubles championship in two sets (6-0; 6-3).

The following Neville Tigers qualified for state:

Girls Singles

Lauren Graham

Lauren Breen

Girls Doubles

Alex Reynolds/Annabelle Oakley

Elizabeth Harris/Sophia Greenwood

Natalie Leija/Sarah Kate Hinkle

Boys Singles

Christian Williams

Keith Johnson

Boys Doubles

Maxwell Butler/Brooks Anzalone

Jake Dycus/Garrett Cameron

Wilson Spence/Will Brown

