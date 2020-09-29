A Franklin Parish football player testing positive for COVID-19 set off a domino effect in Ouachita Parish.
Due to contact tracing, that positive test has canceled Franklin Parish's next game with Richwood, as well as forced Ouachita to pull out of Friday night's contest with Neville High School. Ouachita scrimmaged against Franklin Parish last Thursday, and Lions head coach Jeff Fitzgerald said 13 players are in quarantine.
Franklin Parish and Ouachita will not play contests this Friday. As for their opponents, Neville has successfully scheduled a home opener against Leesville, while Richwood remains on the hunt for a new opponent.
"We're very excited to play a good opponent this Friday," Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. "They were looking for a game, and ours came open. We're just happy our guys are getting to play at home this Friday night because we only had three home games and Ouachita was a big gate for us."
Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez was in discussions with both Neville and Leesville after the school decided it wouldn't play against Franklin Parish Tuesday morning. Ultimately, Neville and Leesville decided to play at Bill Ruple Stadium.
"We're the team left in the dark right now," Yanez said. "I think we're at a point where it would be detrimental for us to have two open weeks this season. So I'm scraping and scrounging right now to try to see who we can play."
Neville will host a Leesville team that won seven games last season, including a first-round victory over Pearl River. The Tigers will have to prepare for the Wampus Cats on short notice, which is something this coaching staff has actually done in the not so distant past.
"We swapped tape this morning, but we've done this whole thing in 2011 here," Tannehill said. "In 2011 they ruled a team ineligible so then we found out we had to play Shaw."
Neville principal and former head coach Mickey McCarty said the Tigers swapped film with Shaw the Tuesday before the Friday night clash. The Tigers won that playoff contest, 32-0.
The Tigers and Wampus Cats will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.
