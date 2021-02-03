Opportunities to play at the next level are scarcer than they’ve ever been.
With every 2020 college football player having the ability to retain eligibility for a year that was played during a pandemic, along with 1,500 college football players hitting the transfer portal since last August, roster spots are at a premium.
The knowledge of that adds stress to senior football players who want to continue playing the game that they love, and that’s why three Neville Tigers signatures were celebrated like they were Wednesday afternoon.
Take Lane Blue for example. Blue, who transferred over from a Class 1A school like Cedar Creek, played his first year of varsity ball with Neville as a senior. Because COVID-19 also helped limit his exposure, this 6’1” 245-pound linebacker that earned honorable mention status for All-State in Class 4A thought his football journey had ended.
“I got to the point where I was wanting to give up because nobody had called,” Blue said.
The First-Team All-District performer's luck began to change when he got a call from LSU about a preferred walk-on position with the football team.
“I looked at my academics and realized it would pay for everything, so it turned out to be pretty easy,” said Blue, who was surrounded by a family that was decked out in LSU gear.
Growing up as an LSU fan, the opportunity was a no-brainer for Blue. And it was made even sweeter knowing he’d get a head start his new club.
“Right now, they want me to get there because they’re a little worried about some of their other recruits not being able to report until they graduate,” Blue said “My graduation is before we start, so I’ll be a little ahead of schedule.”
Myron Eleam is another good example of a talented player sweating out his future. Neville’s All-Parish pass-rushing defensive end led the Tigers in sacks and tackles for loss in 2020.
And though he had an opportunity to play for Texas-Wesleyan University, an even better situation fell into his lap. He can thank a former teammate for the assist. Former Tiger Tikey Reese put in a good word for Eleam at Southern University. Reese ended up showing some of the coaches Eleam’s film, and a preferred walk-on spot with the Jaguars followed.
“It’s pretty cool,” Eleam said. “I feel like it’s a great community that has come together. It’s basically like family down there. And then I get to play with my old teammate.”
Eleam will miss playing with his brother Maurion Eleam, who earned All-State recognition for his play with the Tigers in 2020.
Social media assisted the third Neville Tiger to earn a scholarship, as Hutchinson Community College (Kansas) found Timothy Byrd's highlight video.
The Blue Dragons wide receivers coach recruits Louisiana players, and he stumbled upon Byrd’s film before passing it along to the running backs coach. Byrd’s fate was all but sealed after that.
“They started hitting me up after the Minden game this year,” Byrd said. “I’m very excited to play at the next level.”
Byrd was an All-Parish running back for the Tigers, where he averaged more than eight yards per carry.
