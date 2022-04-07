Better late than never, the Neville Tigers and Sterlington Panthers will kick off the 2022 season at Neville High School in a 2022 jamboree matchup.
The Tigers and Panthers were originally scheduled to scrimmage last fall before two cases of COVID-19 forced a cancellation.
That was one week prior to the Panthers and Tigers participating in last year’s Bayou Jamb 2021, and after some thought, both teams decided to pair up and play their jamboree in Bill Ruple Stadium in 2022.
“It was a very difficult decision,” Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said. “The Bayou Jamb has been great to us. They wanted to move forward with some other type of formats and matchups. We thought it would be best for us to have our own event.”
The Tigers and Panthers will play on Thursday, Aug. 25 with seventh graders slated to kick things off with a tentatively set start time of 4:30 p.m. The plan is to have Sterlington and Neville’s seventh, eighth and ninth grade squads play before the junior varsity and varsity teams take the field.
Each game will feature two halves with the times increasing to two 12-minute halves for the varsity teams.
“There’s a lot of people around who would love to see a top 4A team competing with a top 3A team,” Tannehill said. “I think it’s something the whole parish would like to see.”
Tannehill said details, such as ticket prices, were still in the planning phase for the event, but both coaches expressed their excitement of getting to see the younger age groups benefit in a big game setting.
Last season, the Tigers went 11-2 and were eliminated by Warren Easton in the semifinals, while Sterlington rattled off a 15-0 record en route to winning the Class 3A State Championship.
“It’s great for our community,” Doty said. “This needs to happen for North Monroe. It’s going to be a happening.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.