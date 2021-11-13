The No. 2 Neville Tigers did what was expected of them in the opening round of the playoffs, and that’s leave little to no doubt of the outcome.
The Tigers defeated District 2-4A rival and No. 31 seed Minden, 42-0, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night.
“This senior class has done such a great job of preparing themselves each week and getting ready to play no matter the opponent,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “I’ve been proud of the way they’ve handled it all season long.”
Up next for the Tigers is a road matchup against Carencro, which is something Neville fans have been looking forward to ever since the release of the brackets. The Bears defeated the Tigers, 49-7, in the semifinals last year, which is something no member of the team has forgotten.
“Every one of these seniors were there last year when we played,” Tannehill said. “That was a huge disappointment last season. I don’t think I have to mention revenge. It’s just another ballgame. Our guys know we’re playing a very good opponent.”
Against Minden, “Mr. Quick Six” A.J. Allen scored the first three touchdowns of the contest. His 14-yard run got the ball rolling for the Tigers in the opening quarter and he closed out the quarter with another one-yard scamper.
Allen’s 35-yard run in the second quarter put the Tigers on top, 21-0, before Brett Batteford turned up the heat on offense with his arm and legs. Batteford found the end zone on a five-yard run before connecting with Aaron Jackson on a 26-yard touchdown pass to give the Tigers a 35-0 lead at halftime.
Kaleb Vaughn’s 87-yard kickoff return in the third quarter capped the scoring for the Tigers.
Allen led all with 117 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. He actually fell just shy of his 12.2 average yard per rush regular season total but not by much. Batteford was a perfect four-for-four in the passing game for 53 yards and a score. He also rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Neville’s defense continued its scoreless quarter streak to 23. As a team, the Tigers haven’t given up any points since the opening quarter of the West Monroe game. Neville limited Minden to just 69 yards on 38 plays and pounced on two fumbles. Minden did not complete a pass against the Tigers.
“I think the competition that we get from our offensive ones going against our defensive ones gets us ready to play,” Tannehill said. “When we get into a close game, I like our offensive and defensive line in the trenches to help us get through those. Obviously for us that’s where we win football games is in the trenches, so we rely on those guys each and every week.”
As the Tigers go deeper into the playoffs, the play up front will continue to loom large for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.