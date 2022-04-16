Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy downpours are possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
There are fast starts in postseason play and then there is the No. 3 Neville Lady Tigers scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 15-0, three-inning victory against No. 30 Peabody.
The Lady Tigers erased all doubt of an opening round upset in the Class 4A softball bracket, and it was actually the return of ULM commit Elle Carter that set the tone offensively.
Carter, who missed most of the season with an ankle injury, led off the bottom half of the first with a double, and nine more Neville hits followed over the course of the victory. Doubles by Ellie Loftin, Lainey Mercer and Kaitlyn Worsham (two), and a triple by Loftin highlighted the offensive onslaught.
Addie Nickelson used just 33 pitches to get the two-hit shutout.
Neville will face the winner of No. 14 South Terrebonne and No. 19 Belle Chase in the second round next week.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
