The biggest question heading into Northeast Louisiana’s National Signing Day all centered around Neville running back A.J. Allen.
Allen answered that question by donning a Nebraska hat on National Signing Day.
“I went up there, and it already felt like home,” Allen said. “I already had a great relationship with Coach (Bryan) Applewhite. (Nebraska) started reaching out before he got there (early January) because they knew he was coming.”
It was that relationship that had been previously established at TCU that put the Cornhuskers in the hunt for Allen late. And ultimately, that’s what swayed his decision.
“It’s going to be fun to play in the Big Ten. I hope I get to run for the Heisman one day, but playing in front of all those fans, I got to get used to it,” Allen said.
Allen rushed for 2,134 yards and 31 touchdowns last season before making All-State honors and being named The Ouachita Citizen’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Allen shared the spotlight Wednesday with three other Tigers as quarterback Brett Batteford (Southern Arkansas) receiver Demetric Whitlock (Hutchinson) and Jaylon Blackston (Hutchinson) signed to continue their football careers.
Blackston recorded four sacks, caused two fumbles and nabbed two interceptions in the 2021 season.
“After the season, I was hoping to sign before the first signing day, and that didn’t happen,” Blackston said. “Hutchinson finally called me, and that’s where I wanted to go in the first place. Today is a blessing. It means I get to go and continue to play something I love.”
Neville’s defensive back will either play corner or safety at the next level.
Whitlock will also join Blackston at Hutchinson. Whitlock, the Franklin parish transfer, did not play this season after being ruled ineligible.
“They offered me a preferred walk-on role after seeing my practice tape,” Whitlock said. “My brother (Timothy Byrd) kept showing them highlights. It sounds fun to get to play with him. We’ve never been on the same team before.
Rounding out the group, Batteford accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity at Southern Arkansas.
Batteford completed 59% of his passes for 622 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions last season. He also rushed for 671 yards and nine touchdowns on 94 carries.
Batteford will join his brother and fellow former Neville quarterback Payton Batteford at Southern Arkansas.
“He was talking about all the things they’re doing there,” Brett Batteford said. “They wanted me to walk-on, and so that’s what I decided to do. It’s a special day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.