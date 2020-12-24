After going undefeated in District 1-4A play, the Neville Tigers took home top district honors.
Neville running back A.J. Allen, who averaged 8.3 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns, was the district’s offensive MVP, while linebacker Henton Roberts, who totaled 35 tackles, one fumble recovery, four PBUs, blocked a punt and scored a defensive touchdown, took home defensive MVP honors.
Allen was joined by Timothy Byrd, who also averaged 8.3 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns, on the first-team. Tight end Ben Crawford and offensive linemen Will Campbell and Brandon Sorrell joined kicker William Read as first-team selections for the Tigers.
The Tigers were also well-represented on defense with linemen Enyce Sledge and Myron Eleam, linebackers Lane Blue and Roberts and defensive backs Lorenzell Dubose and Maurion Eleam earning first-team honors.
Neville’s Billquarius Goodin (receiver), Gilbert Quinones (offensive lineman), Ayres Burkhalter (punter) and Zay Straughter (defensive back) were second-team selections.
