During early national signing day, Will Campbell sported his LSU purple and stood next to future Auburn Tiger Enyce Sledge and Ragin Cajun Lorenzell Dubose.
All three share the bond of being in the Neville brotherhood, but Campbell, Sledge and Dubose took different journeys to sit on that stage during signing day.
Campbell’s was by far the least anti-climatic, and that’s a good thing for LSU fans. Campbell has been a steady rock for a 2021 recruiting class that underwent a head coaching change from Ed Orgeron to Brian Kelly. The 5-star offensive tackle met with Kelly, who he said had a personality similar to Nick Saban, and never wavered on his commitment to be a Tiger.
“If you know where you’re going, there’s no reason to mess with people’s head and get attention,” Campbell said. “I knew I wanted to go to LSU, so why wait? This day definitely means a lot because everything is official.”
Along with St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard, Campbell has taken it upon himself to help recruit the best class possible for LSU. He’s done so by investing in other top prospects across the state.
“It’s just been by bonding with them and showing we’re more than just about football,” Campbell said. “We’re going to build great friendships, and show them how cool of a place Baton Rouge is. Listening to Coach Kelly, he has a plan to win national championships, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
To win a national championship, Campbell might have to beat a former teammate to do so. With Sledge going from dominating high school competition on the defensive line to hopefully making the successful jump to SEC football along the trenches, a future Sledge vs. Campbell matchup could be in store.
“Last night we joked about that,” Sledge said. “Will said he couldn’t wait. We’re going to be talking a lot of noise. It’s going to be a great experience.”
For the longest time, many thought Sledge would be a future Baylor Bear. Sledge was previously committed to the Bears, but he wanted to open up his recruitment to make sure he was making the right decision. That’s when Auburn officially offered a couple of weeks before signing day.
“Before they offered, we had a connection a while back,” Sledge said. “Right around the time I committed to Baylor, they backed off, but they told me if I ended up decommitting they’d come right around and get me. When I decommitted they entered he picture again. They showed me they care about person over player, and I felt like that was the best place for me.”
Dubose shares a similar story in that he was previously committed to Louisiana Tech for a long time, but the University of Louisiana-Lafayette coaches continued to show interest in the Tigers’ talented corner. Dubose took an official visit last weekend after he decommitted from Louisiana Tech, and the rest is history.
“I decided to give them a chance, and I liked it,” Dubose said.
This starts a new chapter for Dubose but obviously closes the one that involves his high school playing career.
“It’s been an amazing four years,” Dubose said. “Playing with these guys, it’s like family. It’s memories I’ll never forget.”
All three players earned First-Team District 2-4A accolades, and are sure to rack up even more future honors. Tiger fans are confident in that, and are just as confident that all three players will have successful careers at the next level.
