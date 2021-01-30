After garnering offers from all over the country, Neville offensive tackle Will Campbell ultimately decided he would keep his stripes with a verbal pledge to play for the LSU Tigers.
Campbell announced his commitment to the Tigers after narrowing his list down to six schools (Tennessee, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Alabama, TCU) earlier in January. Campbell unveiled his college choice on Instagram Saturday evening.
Click on the link below to watch Campbell's video:
During his announcement, Campbell stated, "My dreams will be coming true in academics and football at Louisiana State University."
Campbell elaborated on his commitment on the Neville Tiger Network immediately after his signing, proclaiming LSU was the perfect marriage for early playing time and development.
"I just felt like this was an opportunity I can't pass up," Campbell said. "I have a very good chance of going there and playing somewhere early. That's what I want. I want to go somewhere and make an impact early."
Neville's latest FBS-bound football star is listed as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports and Rivals. 247 Sports lists Campbell as the fifth best offensive tackle in the nation and best player in the state for the Class of 2022, while Rivals has Campbell slotted as the 10th best offensive tackle in the country and fifth best player in the state.
“It’s nice and all, but the recruiting stuff doesn’t define me,” Campbell told The Ouachita Citizen in 2020. “The stars. The rankings. I’m still Will Campbell no matter what. It doesn’t change the person I am.”
Campbell is coming off of a season where he earned Class 4A All-State accolades and was a First-Team All-Parish performer for the Tigers.
The Neville Tigers fell to the eventual Class 4A Champions Carencro in the semifinals of the 2020 playoffs.
