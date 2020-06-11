One of the greatest honors bestowed upon Neville baseball players is the opportunity to wear No. 7.
It’s a rich tradition that’s been passed down from one Neville baseball player to the next after Trey Altick tragically died in a watercraft accident as a sophomore in 2008. To honor his memory, Northeast Louisiana coaches banded together to host of the biggest tournaments in the state that’s named after him, and the Tigers have allowed team members to vote on which senior gets to wear the No. 7 each season.
In other words, it takes a special Neville Tiger to wear the No. 7. Knowing that, Parker Fugler was honored to wear the uniform in 2020, but he took more pride in wearing the uniform than your average Neville Tiger.
“That was a really big deal because my family knows their family really well,” Fugler said.
Fugler’s baseball journey has been an interesting one to say the least. Fugler was a freshman at St. Frederick when the Tigers won the state championship in 2017 before transferring to Neville his sophomore year and having to sit out a season.
“I had to chart quality at bats and all that,” Fugler said.
Though Fugler could not get on the field with his teammates, that didn’t mean he took any shortcuts in the preparation department. In fact, there were many times head coach Paul Guerriero discovered Fugler getting some practice swings when a lot of high school kids were sleeping.
“Even last summer I remember going on my runs early in the morning and I would hear, ‘Ting, ting, ting,’” Guerriero said. “Parker is out there hitting 7 a.m. in the summer mornings, and even on some school mornings, I would run, come back and take a shower and then come to school, and he’d be hitting some balls off the tee during my run. He had an extremely good work ethic. He loves the game.”
In Fugler’s first eligible season with the Tigers in 2019, he made a case for himself as one of the top players in Northeast Louisiana. Neville’s then junior first baseman boasted a .412 batting average with a .577 slugging percentage, which earned him District 2-4A MVP honors.
Just as Fugler and his teammates were starting to find their footing during the 2020 season, following a win against 2019 Class 3A State Champion Sterlington, the season was called off, abruptly ending Fugler’s high school career.
“I just remember coach texted me and told my parents,” Fugler said. “It really broke all of our hearts. I’ve been playing with those guys since we were 9 years old.”
Though Fugler’s career has taken an unconventional path, his career at Neville hasn’t gone unnoticed. Just recently Fugler was named a Louisiana High School Coaches Association All-Star. Guerriero said even though there won’t be an actual all-star game, the coaches decided to go ahead and name a team.
And fortunately for Guerriero, this past season won’t be the last time he gets to work with Fugler. Guerriero will coach a team in the North Louisiana Collegiate Baseball League in Shreveport, which Fugler will be a member of.
Fugler plans on playing through the summer before heading to Alabama where he will prepare for the ensuing baseball season with Southern Union State Community College, which he signed with last November.
