2021 4A Semifinals -WarrenEastonAtNeville

Zalance Heard is considered to be one of the top prospects in the state, according to On3. (Photo by Tom Morris) 

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2020.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

Two players who led their teams to LHSAA championships and a coach who returned to a title game for the first time in more than a decade headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State football team.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.