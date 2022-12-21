Zalance Heard and Matthew Fobbs-White have been the subject of high school football conversations across the state a time or two in their respective Neville careers.
And if all goes as planned, they’ll remain a major topic amongst Louisiana football fans at the next level.
During the early period of National Signing Day, 5-star offensive tackle Heard made it official with LSU, while Fobbs-White signed with Tulane two days after committing to play for Willie Fritz and the Green Wave.
One year after Neville’s Will Campbell signed to play for LSU (and then went on to become an All-SEC lineman as a true freshman), Heard made a similar decision to play with the Tigers. But he didn’t let outside pressure of staying in-state impact his decision.
“I wanted to go to the place that’s best for me,” Heard said. “Not just because it’s home, but I felt like it was the best place for me.”
Now Heard will attempt to do what true freshmen Campbell and Emery Jones did in 2022 — earn playing time immediately in the SEC. And it’s that competition that has him most excited about taking this next step in his football journey.
Whether he’s able to start alongside, or possibly opposite, of Campbell in year one or not, Heard said it’ll be great to have a former teammate already on campus.
“Having somebody from your hometown that played on the same exact team and get to be on the same exact line with them, it’s great,” Heard said.
As a 6’6”, 310-pound prospect, Heard was ranked as the fourth best offensive tackle in the nation and second best prospect in Louisiana, according to 247 Sports. He most recently caught a touchdown pass in the U.S. Army Bowl. Asked whether he’ll get LSU coaches to add that one to the playbook, Heard responded, “We’ll work on it.”
“That was great,” Heard said. “That’s the best feeling. That’s any offensive lineman’s dream. That’s a dream come true.”
The 6’2”, 225-pound Fobbs-White will add a versatile skill-set to Tulane’s joker position at the next level. Fobbs-White has proven in the high school realm that he can hit you as violently as possible, but he'll be expected to cover a little more in college at the position. If anyone doubts, Fobbs-White’s ability to hit, one could ask perhaps a future teammate of his in Walter Samuel, who suffered the helmet jarring hit in Neville’s playoff win against East Ascension. The hit garnered nearly 125,000 views on Facebook.
“It’s kind of ironic,” Fobbs-White said. “Two guys that are going there that I ran into during the regular season, you know the big tackle at Tioga and (Samuel), are now my teammates. It’s water under the bridge now.”
Fobbs-White will journey to Tulane as the 24th best prospect in Louisiana, according to 247 Sports. He racked up 16 offers and earned District 2-4A Defensive MVP honors with 40 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, three pass breakups and 25 hurries during the season. Even still, signing to play college ball felt surreal Wednesday morning.
“Thinking back to my freshman and sophomore days, I had the confidence that I would get here one day, but I’m still kind of shell-shocked,” Fobbs-White said.
Fobbs-White and Heard looked back fondly on their Tiger careers. Heard said he loved how everyone took him in when he transferred to the school as a sophomore. And Fobbs-White was proud to keep the strong defensive line tradition rolling at Neville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.