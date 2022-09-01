2021 4A Semifinals -WarrenEastonAtNeville

Neville 5-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard will switch from right tackle to left tackle this season for the Tigers. (Photo by Tom Morris) 

After months of #Lance2LSU hashtags, Neville offensive tackle Zalance Heard pleased in-state fans when he committed to play his college football career with the LSU Tigers.  

