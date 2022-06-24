Neville’s Zalance Heard is a composite Top 80 prospect nationally, but when the 6’6”, 308-pound offensive tackle graduates in 2023, recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman believes he’ll be a national powerhouse.
“Whether you see him playing on the defensive line or starting up front now that we’re getting closer to a finished product, I think the lights will come on for the rest of the recruiting industry,” Spiegelman told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “He is a bonafide left tackle. One of the best in the country. I think by the end of it, if he’s not a 5-star prospect, he’ll be close to it.”
Spiegelman, who is a recruiting analyst for On3, named Neville’s 4-star lineman the MVP of LSU’s Elite Camp last week. Heard earned the nod over prospects like Arkansas quarterback Walker White and California cornerback Daylen Austin. The love doesn’t stop there for Spiegelman and his colleagues. On3 has Heard listed as the No. 16 prospect in the country. Only two other Louisiana players (Newman’s Arch Manning and Catholic’s Shelton Sampson) rank higher than Heard.
It’s by far the highest ranking for Heard. In comparison, Heard is listed as the 153rd best prospect according to 247 Sports.
“I just think a lot of people haven’t seen him up close,” Spiegelman said. “Obviously playing at Neville, you have a chance to be seen around Louisiana. He’s an All-American. He’ll have a chance to be in the spotlight over these next couple months as a senior.”
If the conversation surrounding Neville’s left tackle sounds familiar, it was less than a year ago Will Campbell stood out as a 5-star offensive lineman for the Tigers. Campbell is now projected to start at left tackle at LSU as a true freshman. Spiegelman believes Heard will live up to the hype like Campbell did before him.
“The best tackle that I’ve ever seen from Louisiana was Cam Robinson a couple years ago from your neck of the woods, and then Will Campbell came along,” Spiegelman said. “I know you’ve seen Will, and he looks the part of an SEC offensive tackle, and then there’s Zalance Heard, who is a little bigger. He has 36 ½ inch arms. That’s out of this world if you talk to people who are associated with the NFL draft. And he plays the part too. He started on the defensive line, played right tackle and transitioned to left tackle this spring pretty seamlessly.”
Heard has offers from the likes of LSU, Texas, Baylor, Nebraska, Florida State and many others. Most recruiting “crystal balls” figure Heard will venture down to Baton Rouge like Campbell down the road. And Tiger fans could certainly get behind seeing bookend Neville tackles in purple and gold down the line.
