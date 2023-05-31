Neville’s Sutton Lewis and Paul Guerriero were named outstanding player and coach of the year, respectively, in District 2-4A.
Neville's Lewis, Guerriero grab top district honors
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sterlington hires West as new softball coach
- River Oaks hires Barton as new head football coach
- Hickman finds new home in Ouachita softball
- Graves, Trichel headline District 2-5A honors
- Former Neville star Rhymes reflects on LSU record
- Palowsky sues Clerk of Court for hiding records
- 2023 All-Parish Softball
- Miller, Winstead earn top Class C softball honors
- Neville hires Lopez as new head basketball coach
- DOJ investigating State Police, seeks community input
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Neville’s Sutton Lewis and Paul Guerriero were named outstanding player and coach of the yea… Read moreNeville's Lewis, Guerriero grab top district honors
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsb… Read moreTwins at Astros, Rangers at Tigers MLB money line plays: Best bets for May 30
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
As we told you in an earlier post, LSU is a favorite to win the Baton Rouge regional this we… Read moreCollege World Series odds and futures: LSU’s odds to win it all? Tulane? UL? Nicholls State?
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals will officially be a David vs. Goliath matchup that sees the tea… Read moreFlorida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Stanley Cup Finals odds, preview
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Now that the opponents have been settled for the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat’s convincing… Read moreNBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat series odds, Game 1 lines and other bets
- By State Rep. Charles Owen and others
By State Reps. Charles "Chuck" Owen, Alan Seabaugh, Larry Frieman, Danny McCormick, Dodie Ho… Read more‘Gender Affirming Care’ affirms nothing but doing harm to children
- By DANIEL GREEN Written for the LSWA
Claiborne Christian junior Anna Cate Miller and Fairview senior Landon Strother had incredib… Read moreMiller, Winstead earn top Class C softball honors
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NCAA baseball postseason field is set, and the regional odds are here for LSU, Nich… Read more2023 NCAA baseball regional odds: Here's where LSU and the rest of the field stand
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreHeat-Celtics Game 7 pick, plus a Memorial Day MLB parlay: May 29 Best Bets
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Sterlington Panthers were well represented on the District 1-3A baseball team this year. Read moreSterlington baseball racks up district honors
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAn MLB money line play in Milwaukee and a Premier League parlay: Best Bets for May 28
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNHL puck line play; picking a winner in the NBA, Celtics at Heat: Best Bets for May 27
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreMLB parlay of favorites, and a Louisiana baseball special: Best Bets for May 26
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the longest race of 2023 and one… Read moreNASCAR betting at Charlotte: See Coca-Cola 600 odds, top picks to win
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Two months ago, Dylan Crews was knocking on the door of eclipsing the SEC batting average re… Read moreFormer Neville star Rhymes reflects on LSU record
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Fresh off of a state championship victory, the Ouachita Christian baseball team collected mo… Read moreGraves, Trichel headline District 2-5A honors
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NBA Playoffs continue tonight with the Miami Heat taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 5… Read moreHeat at Celtics Game 5 DFS picks: See ideal lineup for tonight's contests
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA Eastern Conference Finals, 2 ways to play Heat-Celtics: Best Bets for May 25
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Nervous energy is something that Brian West knows all too well. Read moreSterlington hires West as new softball coach
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
With all the speculation surrounding River Oaks football program, the Mustangs needed to mak… Read moreRiver Oaks hires Barton as new head football coach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.