Being part of a two-team district while claiming a Top 4 seed for the majority of the season made for an inevitable long list of district accolades for the Neville Lady Tigers.
With Ellie Loftin earning MVP honors and head coach Trey Dozier taking the coaching honors, the rest of the lineup made their appearance up and down the two teams.
Neville pitcher Addie Nickelson, infielder Elle Carter, catcher Addie Bagwell, utility player Alice Rutledge and outfielders Lela Hansen and Kaitlyn Worsham took home first-team honors, while infielders Madalyn Jones and Carlie Emfinger earned second-team placement along with outfielder Anna Grace Hansen and utility player Brianna Roberts.
Franklin Parish made its presence known on the team, as well. The Lady Patriots pitcher Abbie Williams, outfielder Carlie Bankson and infielders Alyssa Nealy, Maggie Parker and Taylor Southern earned the first-team nod.
Catcher Ashlyn Rodgers and outfielder Carson King were second-team selections.
