Mickey McCarty is eying an opportunity to move into an administrative role after Neville High School Principal Christina Dawson announced her retirement on May 22.
McCarty, who has won just shy of 200 games in 18 seasons as Neville’s head football coach, is in the process of applying for the vacant principal position at the school after completing his principal’s certification two years ago.
“It’s an opportunity that just kept knocking on the door,” McCarty told The Ouachita Citizen Thursday morning. “It’s an application for an opportunity that exists with the school that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being at and making a career at. It’s the next big challenge that is logical for me to stay on the high school scene.
"I feel like it’s a challenge at a tough time for our community and school and feel like I could provide some quality leadership there if it goes my way. If it doesn’t, I’m OK with that too.”
McCarty’s interest in applying for the role was broken by Aaron Dietrich on Sports Talk 977’s The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin Thursday morning.
Should McCarty step in as the new principal at Neville High School the head football coaching position would then become vacant.
Thus, this was not an overnight decision for McCarty. Neville’s head football coach has had conversations in the past with fellow coaches who have made transitions into administrative roles, like Sterlington’s Jason Thompson.
“The timing was just right to take a shot at it,” McCarty said. “Yes indeed, it was a difficult choice. No doubt. I’ve enjoyed carrying the torch for Neville football. If the principal job goes my way, my team would build to be a lot bigger so to speak. So would the circle of influence. If it happens to go my way, We’ll see how it goes.”
Under McCarty as head coach, the Tigers made 11 semifinal appearances and never missed the postseason. McCarty is 197-43 at Neville and has won four state championships with the Tigers. There are only six highs school football coaches in the state’s rich history who have won more state championships than McCarty.
McCarty stepped into the head-coaching role at Neville in 2002 after teaching in the social studies department.
“If I happen to get it, I have enough peace to walk away from coaching,” McCarty said. “Not to say I wouldn’t miss it. I’m sure those competitive juices would be flowing on the sidelines.”
