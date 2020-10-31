Minden entered Bill Ruple Stadium with an unblemished record, but the Crimson Tide ran into a buzzsaw on Forsythe. The (3-2) Neville Tigers sent a statement to District 1-4A with a 41-7 home victory Friday night.
Neville’s star running back duo of A.J. Allen and Timothy Byrd combined for four touchdowns in the lopsided win.
“We executed well on the first two or three drives,” Tannehill said. “We were clicking on all cylinders. We hit a couple passes and then A.J. and T. Byrd got loose and our offensive line played really good last night.”
Allen scored on runs of 13 and 54 yards. His partner in crime, Byrd, scored on runs of 53 and 29 yards. It was that kind of night for Neville.
“It’s a lot less mistakes and technique issues,” said Tannehill on the Tigers’ offensive improvement.
The Tigers got it done on the defensive side of the ball too, as Maurion Elam recorded three interceptions, including a 47-yard pick six that gave the Tigers a 34-7 lead late in the second quarter.
“He’s really fallen into that free safety role,” Tannehill said. “He’s had a good two or three weeks in a row at safety. He broke on a couple balls and picked three of them off. He almost returned another one for a touchdown last night. But he gets everybody lined up and in the right spot. He’s really been playing well.”
The Tigers also got a helping hand back on offense, as Zeb Ruddell, who had Tommy John surgery in the offseason, was cleared and returned to action for the first time this season.
“He had about four or five touches last night,” Tannehill said. “He’s just getting back into it. He’s not full speed yet, but he will definitely help us down the road.”
Up next for the Tigers is a heavily anticipated bout with Sterlington. This will be the first time Sterlington and Neville have ever locked horns.
“Coach (Lee) Doty got with me a month or so ago, when all the COVID-19 scheduling happened. We had an open date,” Tannehill said. “At some point, they’ll most likely be in our district cause they’re moving up in class every three or four years. He wants to get in there and start playing some bigger schools. Their program has grown so much in the last couple years. They can line up and play against bigger classes.”
Sterlington improved to 3-2 with a 50-8 victory against East Beauregard last week. The Panthers rushed for 317 yards in the lopsided win.
“They have a good quarterback and tailback,” Tannehill said. “They’re very well coached and they have good athletes. We’ll have our hands full.”
