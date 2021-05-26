Neville swept District 2-4A honors in a 2021 baseball season that saw the Tigers reach the semifinals.
Zeb Ruddell, with a .429 batting average to go along with 10 homers, earned MVP honors and head coach Paul Guerriero earned coach of the year in the two-team district. Ruddell is an LSU baseball commit.
The following Tigers were named to the first team: Brody Green (pitcher), Wes Robinson (pitcher), Brayden Terra (pitcher), Daniel Breard (first base), Lake Grant (third base), Brennan Surles (outfield), Ruddell, Brett Batteford (outfield), Henton Roberts (catcher), Bennett Brown (designated hitter), Nick Mercer (utility) and Rudy Dozier (utility).
Franklin Parish’s Connor Perritt (pitcher), Garrett Hunt (pitcher), Chandler Easterling (third base), Cade Richmond (outfield), Baylor Cobb (catcher), Cabe Cloessner (utility) and Bryce Curtis (utility) also earned first-team honors.
Robinson was 7-1 this season for the Tigers with a 1.91 ERA. Batteford was second on the team with a .356 average and Breard was second with five home runs.
The Tigers finished with a 22-16 overall record.
