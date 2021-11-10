Neville star baseball player Zeb Ruddell watched two LSU baseball games in Alex Box Stadium last season envisioning what it’s going to be like to play there one day. Ruddell won’t have to wait too much longer.
Neville’s senior outfielder signed his letter of intent to play for the Tigers in 2023 on Wednesday morning, thus the boyhood dream became a reality. If you ask him, though, the hard work has only just begun.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Ruddell said. “It’s the best fans in the country. The energy they have and the energy the players have, it’s crazy. I’ve dreamed about this for a long time, but I’ve got to get to work when I get down there and earn my spot.”
LSU head coach Jay Johnson met with Ruddell a week ago about playing summer ball and breaking down the baseball scholarship. It’s safe to say LSU’s newest signee left the meeting more fired up than ever to suit up in purple and gold.
“Lucky for me he said he loves left-handed hitters,” Ruddell said. “I’m ready to get there and play for him. He fires me up. He’s a hitting guru.”
Johnson will begin his first season as LSU’s newest head baseball coach in the spring, while Ruddell chases a state championship in Class 4A. Ruddell is coming off of another First-Team All-Parish performance where he boasted a .429 batting average to go along with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. Neville’s left-handed slugger was the District 2-4A Player of the Year. In Ruddell, the Tigers landed the No. 2 ranked player in the Louisiana for the Class of 2022. He's one of 21 signees who helped give the Tigers the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to Perfect Game.
Ruddell, who excelled as both a baseball and football player in high school, decided to focus solely on baseball for his senior year. It hasn’t been easy watching the football team chase after a state title on the gridiron without him.
“Seeing the boys out there on Friday nights, it does get to me a little bit,” Ruddell said. “But I know I made the right decision just with the small injuries I’ve had.”
LSU had the upperhand for Ruddell not only because he grew up as an LSU fan, but he also grew to love the program after it stuck with him through a difficult injury. In 2020, Ruddell underwent Tommy John surgery before working his way back onto the gridiron and baseball diamond.
“Going through all the injuries and everything, today means the world to me,” Ruddell said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little bitty kid. I’ve been dreaming about playing for LSU, and I just want to thank everyone who has sacrificed for me to get here.”
The Tigers made a semifinal appearance in Sulphur last season before ultimately losing to No. 1 Tioga. Ruddell and his teammates hope to finish on top in 2022.
