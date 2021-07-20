Like most young football players who earn a few stars by their name in high school, Enyce Sledge hopes to one day make the league.
But that isn’t everything. If the 3-star Neville defensive lineman is unable to reach that dream, he hopes to live out another.
“I want go into sports administration and get into coaching,” Sledge said. “My mom (Sequoia Sledge) started coaching AAU basketball for the last four years now. Mom got to know players and develop them into great people in life. There were a lot of players that she coached from a bad environment. I knew that because I played with them. And she took them and changed their mindset. I want to teach the young guys the game one day.”
In aspiring to one day be a coach himself, Sledge weighed his options and ultimately chose to commit to Baylor because of the way the Bears coaching handled his recruitment.
“What stood out to me was they cared more about the person than the player,” Sledge said. “They want to develop a relationship with you beyond football. They want you to be a great father and great husband. That stood out to me.”
Sledge has morphed into a sought-after commodity in the recruiting world after trying on football for the first time as a sophomore. Though there were growing pains here and there, Sledge displayed raw ability that made his ceiling high.
“I was just a big guy coming in,” Neville’s senior lineman said. "I had a lot to learn."
Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill can’t wait to see what leaps his senior DT makes in 2021 after witnessing the strides the 6’3”, 310-pound lineman made over the last year. If you ask him, though, Sledge’s best football is probably years away.
“I think that will come in three or four years down the road,” Tannehill said. “He’ll be really good for us as a high school player, but when he grows and stays 24-hour days for seven days a week with a program, he’ll be really good. He’s only played football for a couple years, so he’s still raw. I think he’ll have a tremendous year for us, but I think he’ll be really good down the road.”
Sledge found himself improving in a matchup against West Monroe last season, just before district play started. There were battles within that game that Sledge felt he won and lost. But the most important takeaway for Sledge through that learning experience was coming out of that 24-7 loss as a better football player.
“I like how they played, and it helped me develop myself,” Sledge said. “They had some great guys up front. Every team on our schedule, I know it’ll be a fight, and at the end of the game, we’ll shake hands and leave it at that.”
Tannehill said Sledge has improved leaps and bounds after last season. Sledge grew in ability and maturity, and now he’s anxious up to take those next steps in his career.
“I’m very fired up about this season,” Sledge said. “Everybody on our team has this passion for the game and it shows. We have high expectations. We have the keys to be successful.”
