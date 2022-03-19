There aren’t many teams in the state that can beat the (12-3) Neville baseball team when Brayden Terra is filling up the zone like he was Saturday night. And that’s with a couple of errors behind him.
Terra allowed just two earned runs on four hits and one walk , while the Tigers veteran lineup tallied nine hits in a 4-3 victory against (6-8) West Ouachita Saturday afternoon.
“When you have pitchers that are throwing strikes, it pitches to our philosophy of let them roll it,” Neville head coach Paul Guerriero said. “We’re playing pretty good defense. We had one inning where we didn’t play good defense, but we’re good enough defensively to have a chance. And I thought their guy did a great job pitching too.”
West Ouachita’s Cam Martin allowed one earned run on nine hits and no walks. The Chiefs totaled four errors in the loss.
After the game West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas told his team he was proud of the way they battled against the No. 2 team in Class 4A.
“I’m proud of them because early in the year, when the there were opportunities for the other team to put up big numbers, we didn’t handle it well," Thomas said. "I feel like the last couple of weeks we have handled it well. And we are young. I thought the last couple of weeks we started doing a better job of that. Cam, every time he’s taken the mound for us, look he’s a freshman, but he’s given us a chance to win. We were down a run in the seventh with a chance to win. I think we’re playing some of our best baseball, and it’s a good time with district starting next week.”
Down 2-0 after Terra sat down the Chiefs in order in the first three innings, Kaden Miller started the fourth with a walk and made it to second with a steal. Ryan Stevenson advanced Miller to third base with a single, and Stevenson scored after Landon Clampit hit into a 5-4-3 double play. Terra polished off the inning with a strikeout, but the Chiefs were within a run in the fourth inning.
“I hate we come out on the short end, but it’s nice to watch good pitching. Give (Terra) credit,” Thomas said.
The Tigers got the run back in the bottom half of the inning when Drew Jarrell doubled and was knocked in by Bradley Hanlon’s single. Brett Batteford extended Neville’s lead to 4-1 when he singled in Hanlon with two outs in the inning.
The Tigers would need those insurance runs after Chase White opened the fifth inning with a single and Hudson Shepherd knocked in another Chief run with an RBI single with two outs. Two errors that followed loaded the bases for the Chiefs with two outs. Terra forced the ground ball to second baseman Rudy Dozier to end the inning and the threat.
The Chiefs reduced the deficit to one run in the sixth inning when Landon Clampit led off the inning with a single and scored on an errant throw to third base on a steal attempt.
The Tigers started the scoring in the second inning when Daniel Breard reached on a leadoff double. Lake Grant moved Breard to third with a sacrifice bunt before a passed ball brought Breard home. Two errors later in the inning plated another Neville run, as the Tigers took a 2-0 lead at home.
Batteford reached in the first on a single, but West Ouachita catcher Fisher Turner threw him out at second base on a steal attempt. Turner threw out Zeb Ruddell at second base after he reached on a single. If there was anything for Guerriero to gripe about after the game it was the Tigers inability to advance runners with steals.
“I know what we were trying to do, be aggressive and read stuff, but we were doing it a bit too premature. Because we hadn't gotten get any reads, we were just running into outs,” Guerriero said.
Ruddell, Breard and Batteford each totaled two hits apiece in the win.
The Tigers rallied in the first game between the two on Friday night. West Ouachita led 5-4 in the sixth inning before rallying and scoring three runs in the final two innings.
Grant and Hanlon each recorded multiple hits in the victory. Grant and Batteford doubled in the win, while Martin went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Chiefs.
“I don’t care what their record is, I told the kids they were going to battle against us and fight us,” Guerriero said. “And they did. They played well enough to win, and our guys played well enough to win. It comes down to three or four pitches.”
Neville will play West Monroe at ULM Monday night, while West Ouachita faces Ouachita Christian.
