The Neville Tigers are eyeing a potential Top 4 seed in the Class 4A playoffs after defeating Bastrop, 38-15, Friday night.
The question now is whether or not the Tigers will remain a Top 4 seed. And if Neville somehow slips in the power ratings ahead of the playoffs, it won’t be due to a lack of activity. Or at least, it won’t be for a lack of trying to remain active.
“We want to keep playing,” said Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill, who is searching for a new opponent after Huntington had to cancel its Week 8 matchup with the Tigers. “I just want to keep the rhythm going. We play a lot better when we don’t have a week off. I felt like we were a little rusty coming into Bastrop with the week off.”
The Tigers received some help from special teams to win their 11th straight contest against the Rams, and more importantly, improve to 4-2 on the season.
Locked in a 17-15 competitive district tilt in the third quarter, Bastrop decided to punt in Neville territory on 4th-and-short. Bastrop’s coaching staff would regret the decision as a blocked punt fell right into the hands of Griffin McGee, who ran it in for the score.
“That busted it open,” Tannehill said. “They had some good momentum in the third quarter and Benjy (Lewis) called a punt block, so we went after it.”
A.J. Allen pulled off two head-turning hurdles in the victory, and he also found the end zone in the fourth quarter to put the nail in the coffin.
Fellow running back Timothy Byrd scored the first touchdown of the game with a 24-yard scamper on 4th-and-1.
Bastrop came right back and tied the game on a 21-yard pass from Zy Scott to Semaj Tennant late in the first quarter.
William Read broke the tie with a 20-yard field goal for the Tigers, before a 26-yard scramble by Neville quarterback Brett Batteford allowed his team to take a 17-7 lead into the half. The Tigers drove the field with 1:20 remaining on the clock in the second quarter.
“I thought we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Tannehill said. “Brett was voted MVP of the game. He threw some great balls, and he really used his wheels. He kept (Bastrop) off A.J. and (Timothy Byrd). That makes the defense account for three different players in the backfield. We’re a spread offense, but we like to run the ball.”
A 13-yard Rashard Lynch touchdown run brought the Rams within two before the Tigers scored that special teams touchdown toward the end of the third quarter.
Batteford scored two touchdowns on the ground (his other coming in the fourth quarter) for the Tigers.
Maurion Elam recorded an interception in the victory for the Tigers also. Elam is coming off of a three-interception performance against Minden two weeks ago.
Neville hasn’t lost a district game since 2010.
Tannehill hopes to find a Week 8 opponent, but he also knows that might be difficult given the status of schools around the state.
“It’s 2020,” Tannehill said. “It’s just one of those deals where it’s a tough decision to make because you run the risk of another team testing positive before the playoffs. We want to play, but there’s just not a lot of teams out there that want to run that risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.