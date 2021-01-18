After a 10-2 start to the 2020-21 season, the Neville Lady Tigers have found themselves near the top of the heap of Class 4A.
With a Top 3 ranking, the Lady Tigers are playing themselves into a favorable position this postseason. Neville played its way to the top of the heap with a six-game win streak.
“I think we’re getting a little more chemistry,” Neville head coach Lorrie Guimbellot said. “We changed the lineup and then went back to our old lineup. We never know what we’re going to do. But I just think we have a little more confidence with each other.”
Veterans Dakayla Howard and Jajuana Briggs continue to lead the Lady Tigers in scoring, and each played big parts in Neville’s 39-26 win against Carroll last Friday. The Lady Tigers have certainly developed a level of comfort in low-scoring games this season.
“I laugh because I tell people we don’t score a lot, but we don’t give up a lot either,” Guimbellot said. “I don’t know if (the offensive struggles) are because we have so many games canceled or not. I can say that is why, but I don’t know if it is. You practice, but practicing and games are a lot different.”
Guimbellot said for the first time in her coaching career she shared a new schedule with her team that includes Saturday games.
“I’ve never had to send my girls a revised schedule before,” Guimbellot said.
