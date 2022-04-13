West Monroe High School saw nine athletes from six different sports sign National Letters of Intent Wednesday morning.
Football’s Jackson Weaver signed with Bethany College (WV), softball’s Kenzie Vestal signed with Bossier Parish Community College, soccer’s Mason Thompson signed with Belhaven University, powerlifting’s Kaylee Bonner signed with Midland University (NE), basketball’s Shamiya Butler signed with ULM and Pashonnay Johnson signed with Trinity Valley Community College, and baseball’s Caleb Little signed with Panola College, while teammates Jack Moody and Caleb Ross signed with South Arkansas Community College.
Weaver served as a versatile lineman for the Rebels, who served time on the Rebels offensive and defensive lines throughout his career. The opportunity to play at the next level came about for Weaver when Baldwin Wallace offensive coordinator Brandon Robinson reached out. But Robinson was then hired as the new head coach at Bethany, and Weaver was one of the players he reached out to immediately.
“He got offered the head coach job and said, ‘Hey, if you trust me, just come with me and I’ll get you in two weeks.’ Two weeks from the dot he got me there with him,” Weaver said.
Weaver felt hard work and dedication made him more than just an average high school athlete at West Monroe.
“Today is just absolutely huge for me,” Weaver said. “Coming in as a freshman, and watching the upperclassmen sign, I never thought I would be good enough to experience a day like this. It’s just a long hard process of getting after it and grinding.”
After practically rewriting the record book for West Monroe powerlifting, Bonner is recently coming off of a state championship victory with a 1,105 total that featured a 440-pound squat and 435-pound dead lift. She was honored for her prestigious accomplishments Wednesday.
In soccer, Thompson shined as a defender last year for West Monroe’s soccer program, but he also had one goal and three assists for the team.
Meanwhile on the hardwood, Butler and Johnson were two foundational pieces for West Monroe head coach John Green throughout their career. They helped lead the Lady Rebels to a state tournament berth in 2021 before making a return trip to the quarterfinals last season.
It was a special moment for Johnson to sign alongside Butler Wednesday.
“It’s really sweet memories really. I’m sad we don’t get to go play together, but I’m so happy we both are getting this opportunity. I know we’ll do well,” Johnson said.
Johnson averaged 17 points per game with the Lady Rebels last season en route to making Second-Team All-State, while Butler averaged 11 points and eight rebounds.
The spring athletes who signed Wednesday are still chasing the dream of winning state titles.
And they're shining in their pursuit. Vestal hit home runs in three consecutive games last week for the No. 4 Lady Rebels. West Monroe will enter the postseason with a 23-5 overall record.
“Growing up, I was never like, ‘I want to go play for Bossier,’ but I went and scrimmaged with them and loved the atmosphere, loved the coaches, loved the players and loved the campus,” Vestal said.
Like Vestal, Little has been on a tear as the Rebels shortstop this season, boasting a .357 batting average with two home runs and 16 RBIs.
“My biggest advancement is definitely my bat,” said Little, who picked Panola because of the way he was treated by the staff. “I’m seeing the ball really well right now. Compared to last year, I’m swinging it a lot better. I just have a lot of confidence at the plate.”
Ross is hitting .300 with one double and seven RBIs, and Moody has three career saves for West Monroe. The Rebels are 22-3 this season and are No. 2 in the state behind Barbe following an 18-game win streak.
“We all have one goal in mind and that’s the state championship. We’re looking forward to it,” Little said.
