No. 1 Carencro looked every bit the best team in Class 4A Friday night when the Bears defeated No. 4 Neville, 49-7, in a semifinal clash.
The Tigers started the contest with three consecutive negative plays, as Carencro’s defense proved to be worthy of the pregame accolades. The Bears entered the semifinal contest allowing just 13 points per contest.
Neville’s defense proved its worth on the ensuing possession, though, as the Tigers forced a three-and-out of their own after a slew of Tiger defenders dropped Carencro for a loss. That gained momentum, however, would be short lived. A muffed punt by the Tigers set up Carencro with a 1st-and-goal opportunity for the Bears. Carencro cashed in on the very next play when Kendrell Williams ran a 2-yard dive for the opening score of the ballgame.
Things went from bad to worse for Neville when quarterback Brett Batteford was intercepted by Johnathan Green, who was tackled by his horse collar in Neville territory. Williams scored his second touchdown of the night four plays later, as the Bears took a 14-0 lead at home.
Batteford threw his second interception of the game on the ensuing possession, as the Tigers had negative five yards on their first three possessions.
A busted coverage by the Tigers defense left Williams all alone for a 62-yard touchdown pass from Tavion Faulk, as the Bears expanded its lead to 21 points with 3:20 to go in the first quarter.
Traylon “Popcorn” Prejean found the end zone for the first time of the night when he capped a 14-play, nine-minute drive in the second quarter to put the Bears up 27-0.
The Bears outgained the Tigers 167 to 20 in total yards at halftime.
Dontae Darjean’s 27-yard touchdown gave the Bears a 33-0 advantage in the Cro-Dome.
Neville wouldn’t be shut out, though. The Tigers kept battling, and got in the scoring column in the third quarter when Batteford hit Billquarrius Goodin on a 31-yard touchdown strike.
Williams scored his fourth touchdown of the game on the ensuing possession, though, as he rumbled 82 yards for the score.
Carencro amassed 383 total yards in the victory.
Neville finished the season with a 7-3 record.
