The No. 4 Neville Tigers were playing with house money when it took on No. 1 George Washington Carver in a semifinal clash Wednesday afternoon.
Neville head coach Phillip Craig knew all the pressure was going to be on the Rams going on into the state tournament contest down in Lafayette, and after a promising start from the Tigers, Carver ultimately pulled away with a 75-50 victory.
A windmill dunk opened the second half in fashion for G.W. Carver, who looked to protect a 10-point lead in the semis. It did more than that... That highlight reel dunk sparked a third quarter where the No. 1 seed outscored the Tigers, 23-9. Carver ripped off a 15-0 run in the quarter and led by as many as 26.
That was the biggest run of the game for the Rams, but the second quarter had a similar offensive outburst from Carver. Frederick Price hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Carver and paced an 18-2 run in the quarter that put MaxPrep’s No. 1 team in the state firmly in the driver seat.
This came after a 9-8 first quarter where Neville’s slow, deliberate playing style stymied a Carver team that wanted to get out and run.
Price hit three treys in the second quarter, as the Rams’ press helped limit Neville to just two points over the first six minutes of the quarter.
Tiger junior guard PD McCraney banked in a triple and drained a second, as Neville went into the half down, 28-18. McCraney and Price each had 12 points for their respective teams at the half.
Tigers shot 25% from the floor in the first half.
McCraney finished the contest with 28 points for the Tigers.
Technicals were issued late in the fourth quarter after a hard foul on McCraney at the basket. Neville's Nick Gibson and three Carver players were ejected after the extracurricular activities that took place following the foul.
Neville made its first appearance in the state tournament since 2012. The (16-9) Tigers haven’t played for a state championship since 1984.
