The No. 1 Lady Eagles were stunned by No. 5 Southern Lab, 51-42, in the Division IV Semifinals Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s loss was just the sixth loss in the last three years for OCS.
The Lady Eagles went cold in the second half (4-of-26) and committed 27 turnovers in the contest.
Southern Lab opened the fourth quarter with a Kinsley James’ 3-pointer to extend the No. 5 Lady Kittens' lead to 43-37 in the final quarter.
Southern Lab led, 47-39, with three minutes to go, as the Lady Eagles scored just eight points over the span of the first 13 minutes of the second half.
Turnovers were a constant pest for the Lady Eagles in the third quarter too.
Jayden Ellerman and Mackenzie Lipa made back-to-back shots to tie the contest at 37-37 before Southern Lab got a trey to fall at the end of the quarter.
Southern Lab opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take its first lead of the game. The Lady Kittens led by four points before OCS chipped away and ultimately tied the contest with Avery Hopkins’ 3-pointer.
Hopkins hit another triple later to put the Lady Eagles back in the driver seat. Hopkins led all with 16 points in the first half.
The Lady Kittens came right back, though.
Shaila Forman hit back-to-back jumpers to give the Lady Kittens the lead at half, 33-31.
Ellerman, who missed some time down the stretch with a knee injury, set the tone early with a bucket followed by a steal early on in the semifinal contest.
At times, OCS sped the game up with its relentless pressure but fouls slowed the tempo in the early going. In fact, the teams combined for four fouls in the opening three minutes.
Southern Lab exchanged blow-for-blow with OCS early, but a 7-2 run by the Lady Eagles gave OCS a 17-10 advantage at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 31-3 record.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
