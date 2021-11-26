Cole Thompson was just a ball boy the last time Sterlington and Madison Prep met.
The Panthers and Chargers locked horns for a Class 2A State Championship down in New Orleans, when Thompson’s father, Sterlington principal Jason Thompson, led the Panthers to an upset victory in the Superdome.
“Honestly, I was so young. I just remember it was crazy,” Cole Thompson said. “The size of the guys they were playing compared to Sterlington, it was just crazy. But the guys fought hard and played with a lot of heart, like we always have.”
It might as well be Sterlington's mantra, because the boys in blue laid it on the line again. But this time Cole Thompson wasn't watching on the sidelines...
Oh no, he played a much more vital role in the first meeting between both schools since that 28-27 classic that gave Sterlington its first state championship in football.
Trailing 27-21 in the fourth quarter of a 2021 quarterfinal matchup against the visiting defending champions, Cole Thompson skied high in the air and snatched a one-handed interception to retain possession for the No. 1 seeded Panthers.
“We were just playing Cover 5, and I was dropping. I knew I had the corner route coming my way, so I just jumped up. It was a little high. I threw my hand up just to break it up and it happened to fall in,” Thompson said. “There’s no feeling like it. We were in a tough situation, and we just really needed a big play. For me to be able to make a big play like that, it was a big rush.”
The catch gave Sterlington possession, momentum and the soon-to-be lead. And it earned every single style point it could, according to his teammates.
“That was the greatest catch I’ve ever laid my eyes on,” Sterlington defender Luke Handy said.
Sterlington head coach Lee Doty said that was the play that got the Panthers on a roll in another instant classic between Sterlington and No. 8 Madison Prep, which culminated in a 10-yard Trammell Colvin run in overtime to give the Panthers a 40-34 victory.
“I wish it would have been for the ring,” Doty said. “That’s the only thing that would have made it better.”
Cole Thompson’s interception gave the Panthers a short field in the fourth quarter, and the offense capitalized when Bryce Lark punched in a one-yard score to give the Panthers a 28-27 lead with 8:10 remaining in the contest.
“I told them if they give us a stop, we’ll go score for them,” said Lark, who led the team with 101 rushing yards and two scores. “Big shout-out to our defense.”
Lark found the end zone again to give the Panthers a 34-27 lead with just under four minutes to go, but the always dangerous Zeon Chriss led the Chargers back down the field to tie the game. Chriss connected with Hezikiah Dantzler, and the extra point that followed tied the contest and ultimately sent the game into overtime.
Sterlington’s defense held on four straight plays, and Colvin needed just one play of his own to send Sterlington into a semifinal round against Church Point, which the Panthers will host.
“You know when the ball gets in Trammell’s hands, he’s gone,” Handy said. “We’re pretty excited, man.”
Sterlington’s defense would be in perfect position at times and frequently forced long down-and-distance scenarios, but time and time again Chriss would simply make the play. Whether he was weaving through Sterlington defenders for a third-and-seven conversion late in the third quarter of a 27-21 ballgame, or if he completely eliminated a first down holding call with a perfect 40-yard pass, Chriss was the puzzle the Panthers simply couldn’t solve for the first two quarters and change. But the Panthers had much more success in the second half.
“If we can get in at halftime and make adjustments, our kids believe we’re going to come out and win the second half. It’s happened several times this year," Doty said.
In the midst of a 27-21 ballgame in the third stanza, the Panthers forced back-to-back punts for a team that rarely punts, if ever.
Doty and Handy said bringing pressure was the difference in the second half.
“We pressured inside with our defensive tackles to force him outside. Believe it or not, we had more time to get there when he went outside,” Handy said.
Chriss ultimately completed 15-of-32 passes for 310 yards with three scores.
Treylan James made an incredible grab over Cole Thompson who was in perfect position to convert a long first down. Then Chris Hughes was all by himself on a 31-yard touchdown grab to put the Chargers up, 27-14.
The Panthers gave up just one more score for the remaining two quarters and overtime.
“We just started taking our chances and bringing more pressure,” Doty said. “He just started throwing off of his back foot some. I don’t know man. You just don’t stop a guy like that. You just hope you slow him down.”
Sterlington inched closer later in the third quarter with Lawhon's arm. John Barr somehow got behind the defense on a 31-yard pitch and catch from Lawhon to make it a 27-21 ballgame.
Though the Panthers had to fight to get back into the game, they certainly came out of the gates hot from the jump.
If you were looking for the perfect start to a ballgame, you would’ve found it at Sterlington High School Friday night. After Sterling Sims’ 30-yard return to open the game, Lawhon faked a pitch before dropping back and hitting Ram Foster for a 48-yard touchdown. With a blink of an eye the Panthers were up 7-0 in a ballgame they entered as underdogs.
And things looked equally good on the defensive side, even it was short lived. Sterlington’s defense was stout in the interior on the first defensive drive. Handy, Caleb Andrews and Jackson King each made tackles for loss on the first possession, but Madison Prep's Chriss completed five passes, including a fourth down conversion, to keep the chains moving. The Chargers polished off the 56-yard scoring drive with a Zachary Stewart two-yard fullback plunge. The point after was blocked, so the Panthers clung to a 7-6 lead midway through the first. But much like Sterlington’s fast start, the Panthers lead would be short lived.
On the ensuing offensive possession, Sterlington elected to go for it on fourth down in Charger territory. Lawhon dropped back to pass on fourth down but was chased by 4-star defensive end Quincy Wiggins. With Wiggins breathing down his neck, Lawhon found a man but the ball sailed through the arms of a Panther receiver for a turnover on downs.
The momentum stayed on Madison Prep’s sideline for the majority of the rest of the half. A pivotal pass interference call on third-and-medium, followed by a 20-yard grab by Treylan James from Chriss, led to a fourth-and-one touchdown run at the goal line by Stewart to put the Chargers up, 13-7.
Dantzler ran a skinny post and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette commit threaded the needle on a 60-yard touchdown pass that put the Chargers up 20-7 early into the second quarter.
That pushed Sterlington’s proverbial back against the wall. In desperate need of an answer, the offense went to work converting multiple third downs on the next possession. One came via an eight-yard pass from a mobile Lawhon to Foster, while the other came on an eight-yard gain from Colvin on another third-and-medium. Lawhon finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run to draw the Panthers within six.
With under two minutes to play, the Chargers entering Panther territory thanks to another questionable pass interference call. But Sterlington’s defense stood tall. Armod Mills batted down a one-on-one jump ball on the outside, and Handy and Kellan Hall combined for a tackle to bring up fourth-and-medium. Jay Bonner played tight coverage on an incomplete fourth down pass to give the Panthers back the ball with 1:17 remaining. Sterlington went into the half trailing 20-14.
With the win, Sterlington improved to 13-0 and will host No. 5 Church Point.
