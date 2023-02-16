The No. 15 Neville Lady Tigers (17-8) played like a team with freshmen experiencing the postseason for the very first time in the early goings of Thursday’s Nonselect Division I matchup against No. 18 Hahnville (19-10). But after the nerves settled and the Lady Tigers got back to playing their brand of basketball, Neville punched its ticket for a second round matchup against No. 2 Parkway with a 49-38 home playoff victory.
No. 15 Neville overcomes rocky start to beat No. 18 Hahnville
Jake Martin
