The last thing anyone would want to do in an old fashion shootout is show up with a weapon short. Unfortunately, Ouachita Christian did just that when a hobbled Tristan Wiley was unable to stay on the field in the Caesars Superdome. And even though his absence was felt in a 38-14 loss against No. 2 Southern Lab in the Division IV State Championship Game, No. 1 OCS got more than it could handle on both sides of the ball.
“It didn’t change in the sense of we’re going to do what we do, but you take your best player on the team, and he’s not able to play, and I hate that for him,” said OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh about the Air Force commit. “Nobody works harder than him. He suffered an ankle sprain against Calvary two weeks ago, and we were hoping he’d be OK. We rested him completely. He ran a couple plays on defense and just didn’t have that push… But they made more plays than we did.”
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard made play after play both with his arm and with his feet in the victory. He completed 21-of-31 passes for 340 yards with two touchdown passes and rushed for 84 yards and three more scores to earn Most Outstanding Player honors.
“He’s outstanding. I said earlier this week that if you just sit there and let him throw it, he’ll throw a 60-yard bomb effortless, and he made a lot of big-time runs when things were covered up. He did that three or four times on second- and third-and-long,” Fitzhugh said.
Southern Lab produced 534 total yards, and held OCS to just one-of-10 on third down conversions and two-of-five on fourth down conversions. Twenty-four penalties combined with 61 pass attempts led to a near three-hour state championship affair.
Though the Eagles were limited to just 231 yards and 12 points against Southern Lab’s stout defense, OCS never quit the fight. Linebacker Noah Lovelady was just one of many examples, as Lovelady continued to deliver hard blows on defense and special teams throughout the contest.
Ultimately, though, Southern Lab proved to have just too much firepower in the Division IV State Championship.
“We beat them back in 2018, and we knew they hadn’t forgotten that,” Southern Lab head coach Darrell Asberry said. “I watched the Calvary Baptist film and watched the other teams. They just strong armed those guys, but they kind of sat back and didn’t pressure Calvary. I thought they would play us like they played Calvary. And that gave us an opportunity to put some plans together. The championships that (Fitzhugh) has won (five), my hat is off to him and his program.”
How it Went Down
Midway through the second quarter it was all Southern Lab in New Orleans. The Eagles were potentially looking at a 20-0 deficit late in the second quarter and were getting dominated between the lines. But everything changed late in the half.
After getting the ball into Southern Lab territory and turning the football over on downs, OCS defenders were looking up at a galloping Shawn Bates as he raced down the sideline for a 50-yard score. But a piece of yellow laundry found the turf, which turned out to be a personal foul penalty and moved the Kittens all the way back to their own 38-yard line. The Kittens would ultimately have to punt for just the second time of the half, thanks to one of Southern Lab’s 10 penalties in the first two quarters.
“We talked about (the penalties) at halftime,” Asberry said. “We told our guys that we have to stop beating ourselves. We had two touchdowns called back. We told the guys that if something bad happens keep playing.”
OCS took advantage of the squandered opportunity. After finding success with some run-pass option plays and inside zone runs with quarterback Landon Graves on the series prior, the Eagles turned Graves’ arm loose, as he connected with Thomas Culp and Tate Hamby to move the football down the field.
The drive seemed to stall after Kitten defender Christopher Bess’ tackle for loss forced a fourth-and-four at the Southern Lab 46-yard line. What looked to be an offsides penalty turned out to be a false start and suddenly the Eagles were facing a fourth-and-nine in their own territory. Fitzhugh argued the call before calling timeout and setting up a play that would find running back Chad Strickland open in the middle of the field. Graves delivered the strike for a 26-yard gain before tossing a 22-yard touchdown to Culp.
Just like that the Eagles went into the locker room down, 12-7, instead of trailing by three touchdowns. Southern Lab out-gained OCS, 287-107, in total yards in the first half but the 79 penalty yards kept the Eagles very much in the hunt.
“We felt great about it,” Fithzugh said. “I got a Christmas present at halftime. I just had a brain lapse, I was thinking it was 18-7. So then I noticed it was 12-7 and we got the ball to start at half. So I told our guys we’ve got to finish strong. They were able to create some turnovers, and we were not.”
What started as a promising possession for OCS ultimately ended in a turnover to start the second half. Landon Graves tried to float one near midfield, but the ball was tipped before falling into the arms of Southern Lab’s Darren Morris for the interception. Southern Lab then used just six plays to march 71 yards in just over a minute. Shawn Bates scurried nine yards untouched after bouncing it outside to put Southern Lab up 18-7.
After an OCS series went in reverse, the Kittens extended their lead with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Morris with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter.
Trailing 26-7 after Izzard’s two-point conversion, OCS quickly went back to work, as Graves ripped off 31-yard run before tossing a completion to get the Eagles near the red zone. Facing a fourth-and-seven from the 17-yard line, Grave hit Hamby near the sideline for a conversion just before taking it himself five yards into the end zone to make it 26-14.
An ensuing onside kick attempt was recovered by the Eagles, but the officials ultimately ruled that an OCS defender touched the ball before it crossed the 50. Fitzhugh wasn’t sure about that.
“We must have touched it at the 49 and 1/19th mark,” Fitzhugh said. “That would have been a great momentum swing to see what would have happened there, but they made more plays than we did today. Congrats to them.”
After a quick three-and-out at midfield, the Eagles had an opportunity to trim the lead to single digits at the start of the fourth quarter. Facing a fourth-and-medium, the Eagles elected to run the “Philly Special,” which is a reverse pass back to the quarterback. Southern Lab was in perfect position to bat the ball away, however.
“They took that play away,” Fitzhugh said. “We had that in our back pocket and they had an extra guy back in position there."
Graves completed 14-of-30 passes for 175 yards and a score with two interceptions in the loss. He also rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries.
Following an interception near midfield with eight minutes to go, the Kittens expounded their lead with a one-yard Izzard score.
Fitzhugh called Izzard the best dual threat quarterback OCS would face all year long in the days leading into the state title game, and Izzard showcased what made him so dangerous on the very first Kitten possession. Twice Izzard broke containment and picked up first down runs with gains of 10 yards or more. But the Eagles defense, spearheaded by defensive lineman Casey Cobb, constantly recorded tackles for loss. Cobb tallied a TFL and a sack, which helped the Eagles defense get off the field with a Southern Lab punt.
After an OCS three-and-out, Southern Lab marched 88 yards on 13 plays to take a 6-0 lead on Izzard’s four-yard scamper. Izzard did most of the damage on that drive with his arm. Izzard had a repeat performance on the ensuing drive and finished the quarter by completing nine-of-13 for 132 yards. At the start of the second quarter, one of the many potential pendulums to decide the game’s outcome fell on a fourth-and-one from the OCS nine-yard-line. After James David Miller made a tackle at the line of scrimmage on third-and-one, the Kittens decided to put the ball in Izzard’s hands under center for the keeper. The first down conversion led to Izzard completing a seven-yard touchdown strike to Morris to put the Kittens up, 12-0.
The Eagles had just two yards in the opening quarter, and Southern Lab had possession of the football for 9:23 of the 12 minutes.
Culp was named Most Outstanding Player for the Eagles in defeat.
