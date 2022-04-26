The little things became the big things in No. 31 Natchitoches Central’s upset bid against No. 2 West Monroe Tuesday night.
Furthermore, fundamental baseball was the driving force in West Monroe’s 5-0 opening round victory, where hit batsman combined with mental and physical errors worked against the Chiefs.
“We executed and played good sound defense and executed on offense,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “Look. Natchitoches Central, that coach does an outstanding job. We beat them 2-1 last year (in the opening round). His team is well schooled, and that’s what it is in the playoffs. You have to be well schooled. I have a bunch of young guys who have to grow up quick. Because it’s going to get tougher and tougher as we go.”
The Rebels had five runs on just four hits
West Monroe got two of those four hits in the first inning. Caleb Ross singled up the middle before moving to third base on John Pearson’s double. Ross scored when Trey Hawsey put the ball in play in the infield to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead at home.
West Monroe added another run in the second inning on a Nolan Norris sacrifice fly, but that doesn’t begin to the story of the inning. After Caleb Little was hit by a pitch, he stole second and third base, where he somehow avoided a tag despite the throw beating him there. Then Norris hit what looked to be an extra base hit in right-center, but Colby Raupp made a tremendous diving play to rob Norris of the base hit. Still, Little tagged up to make it a 2-0 Rebel lead.
Rebel sophomore Brennan Eager gave up a double to Daniel Wiggins in the first inning but recorded a strikeout to get out of the inning. Eager huffed and puffed after striking out two batters in the third inning.
“Coming back from last year, I dressed varsity but I couldn’t throw the ball straight. I got in my head a lot,” Eager said. “Coming back this year, I was grinding throughout the summer and had a good summer to get my confidence back. I got my first varsity opportunity against Brandon and did well against them. Our team really stays behind each other. Our pitchers, we watch each other’s bullpens and help each other out when somebody is struggling with confidence issues. I think that helped me build myself back up.”
Eager retired 13 straight batters and finished with no runs given up on one hit and one walk in six innings.
“I don’t know if I should say this, but he’s the best teammate, best person…” Federico said. “And he just shows up every single day and does the right thing even when nobody is watching. Nobody deserves it more than him.”
Drew Ferguson polished off the shut out in the seventh. Wiggins recorded his second double of the contest in the seventh inning, but the Chiefs finished with just two hits on the night.
“(Eager) started the year pitching JV and dominating JV,” Simoneaux said. “We knew his work ethic was going to put him in a position to be effective for us, and he is. Biggest game of the year so far, and he could have finished it, but I wanted to get my freshman’s feet wet in the playoffs.”
Natchitoches Central’s starting pitcher Alex Dupoy saw his day end in the fourth inning after he hit a fourth West Monroe batter. Reliever Ross Lindsey came in with one batter on and no outs. He walked Lytton Arledge before getting Little to hit a grounder toward third baseman Cooper Hudson, who then threw the ball over the first baseman’s head and the Rebels took advantage. Two runs scored on the error. A patented delayed steal by Federico between first and second drew a late throw to home plate where Trent Anderson slid in safely. That made it a 5-0 Rebel lead through four innings despite the Rebels having just two hits at that point.
No. 18 Comeaux defeated No. 15 Walker and will face the Rebels in the second round.
The Rebels have now won 23 out of their previous 24 contests.
