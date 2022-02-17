The ball touched practically three different parts of the rim before falling in, and when it did, the No. 21 West Ouachita Lady Chiefs upset No. 12 Benton, 62-59, on the road.
Tied 59-59, Natalie Farrar received the final pass of the game before lifting up the game-winner. When the ball fell through the net, Farrar was tackled by her teammates, and the celebration was on.
Farrar is one of several senior players on West Ouachita that refused to play her final game of her career Thursday night.
"There was just something in their eyes," West Ouachita head coach Keith Smith said. "I just felt like they weren't through. I didn't know if we were going to win, but I felt like they would compete. I'm just so proud of them. You look up at those banners and all the times Benton has gone to state. This was big for our program."
Farrar scored 12 points and hit two of the Lady Chiefs' 12 treys in the victory. Fellow senior Jill Peacock, who led the team with 17 points, hit four 3-pointers in the first half, as the Lady Chiefs led, 33-29, at halftime.
"We ended up having like a seven-point lead, and Benton just kept coming. They tied it up and had a chance for the last shot with 15 seconds left," Smith said.
West Ouachita forced a steal on its final defensive possession, which led to the last-second heave by Farrar.
Following the game, Smith said he didn't think his team could play a better game on offense than it did.
With the upset victory, the Lady Chiefs will get to host No. 5 Ruston after the Lady Bearcats defeated No. 28 Woodlawn, 54-12.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
