A rematch of last year’s quarterfinal clash between Ascension Catholic and Ouachita Christian will decide which team makes the trip to the Caesars Superdome for the 2022 Select Division IV State Championship Game.
No. 3 OCS will host No. 10 Ascension Catholic at 7 p.m. at Steven Fitzhugh Field one year after beating the Bulldogs, 42-0, in last year’s quarterfinal clash. Familiar names Bryce Leonard and his twin brother Brooks Leonard will make the return trip as a potent quarterback-receiver combo, along with two-way stud Calvin Delone, who caught 10 touchdowns for the Bulldogs last season.
“I thought they were good last year, and they’re still good,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “The Leonard brothers do a great job. Bryce was 21-of-31 against us last year, but we only gave up 145 yards through the air. That’s going to be key again. We can’t give up the big play, and we need to win the turnover battle. His twin brother Brooks is having a big year as the wide receiver. They’re obviously in sync with one another.”
Fitzhugh estimated the Bulldogs return six or seven starters from last year’s defense, as well. Ascension Catholic suffered losses to Dunham and Episcopal this season. The Bulldogs fell to Dunham, 20-19, and the Tigers have gone on to win 11 football games, including last week’s 50-35 playoff victory against Calvary Baptist.
In Division IV, Ascension Catholic defeated No. 23 Lincoln Prep (49-6), No. 7 Riverside Academy (38-31) and No. 15 Opelousas Catholic (28-12) to advance to this week’s semifinal contest. The Bulldogs defeated Opelousas Catholic twice in 2022.
“I felt like that Opelousas Catholic game would be a close one,” Fitzhugh said. “I felt like Opelousas Catholic would probably be better later in the year because they’re a flexbone team. Teams that run the option usually get better as the season goes along. But I knew it would be a tight ballgame. Opelousas Catholic was playing hot after they beat (No. 2) Central Catholic like they did (52-12). Ascension played a great game.”
The last time these two teams met, the Eagles held Ascension Catholic to negative rushing yards and only 135 total yards on 45 plays in a blowout playoff victory. OCS was also plus-one in the turnover margin.
Bryce Leonard is a four-year starter for Ascension Catholic at quarterback, and like Leonard, OCS quarterback Landon Graves has played a lot of quarterback for his playoff squad. Graves enters this matchup against Ascension Catholic with a 26-2 record as the team’s starting quarterback.
Graves completed eight-of-14 passes for 82 yards and led the team in rushing with 128 yards and a score on seven rushes in the 28-27 victory against Glenbrook in the last week’s quarterfinal victory.
OCS will certainly gear up to stop the Bulldogs pass attack after giving up 359 passing yards to Glenbrook’s Ty Feaster in that quarterfinal win. Eliminating the big plays would help. Hosting another energetic crowd Friday night should contribute to the Eagles’ success also.
“They call it homefield advantage for a reason,” Fitzhugh said. “It’s great to play at home. Your routine. Your environment. Your crowd. It was a great environment the other night, and I think we’ll have a big crowd again this week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.