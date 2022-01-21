Ouachita’s Phil Bradford dribbled behind his back through traffic before converting a layup to give the Lions a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter against West Monroe. Chaos ensued.
The student section came unglued. From students dancing to others falling over in disbelief, The Madhouse felt, well, like The Madhouse again in the middle of a pandemic.
“I think that was the best atmosphere we’ve had since the pandemic,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “I know we’re still in a pandemic, but hopefully that encourages people to come out and see us play.”
The No. 3 Lions improved to 14-6 on the season with the 48-34 victory against the No. 8 (13-7) West Monroe Rebels. Bradford led all scorers with 13 points in a physical matchup that saw the officials let both teams play.
“They did a better job of being physical and handling the physicality of the game than we did tonight,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said. "They protected their home floor. It feels like four different teams can win this district right now, and so it's important to win at home."
Rashad Davis’ 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter kick-started a 15-5 run that would close out the game. West Monroe converted just one field goal in the fourth quarter, as Ouachita pestered the Rebels guards into multiple turnovers.
“I thought Rashad and Damontae (Thomas) did a really good job (of frustrating Dakota Gasca),” Madison said. “He’s a really good player for them.”
Gasca finished with 11 points but was limited to just two points in the second half.
A 9-0 run to start the second quarter gave the Lions a comfortable 23-11 lead after Zion Weeks knocked down a triple. Ouachita’s offense was generated on the defensive end of the floor as the Lions did a good job of pestering Gasca and keeping the ball out of his hands in the first quarter and a half of play. Davis and Thomas were constantly breathing down Gasca’s neck, and turnovers piled up for West Monroe.
A Shun Glass 3-pointer after Ouachita’s run started a 9-0 run for the Rebs. Paul Manning drove strong to the hoop and converted a contested field goal at the rim before he drew a charge on the other end. That led to a Gasca jumper. Gasca finally found some freedom and scored six points in the quarter to help the Rebels make it a one-possession game at the half.
The Lions led 27-24 at halftime.
Bradford utilized his size advantage in the low block in the first quarter. Bradford had seven points in the first half as his physical frame presented matchup problems for the Rebels underneath the basket.
Ouachita led 14-9 after the first quarter.
