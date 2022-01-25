Casey Jones' former players are always quick to remind him of the win streak. They are also quick to educate the current players about a Wossman win streak in District 2-3A that dates all the way back to 2016.
Several of those players were in the crowd behind Wossman's bench during a 49-48 overtime victory against Carroll, and they had plenty to cheer about late.
"They always remind me of that streak," Jones said. "So far, so good."
The last remaining unbeaten team in District 2-3A is No. 3 (21-6) Wossman after enduring a physical battle against No. 6 (11-10) Carroll on the road.
The Bulldogs had it going early and feasted off of the home-court advantage before trading blow-for-blow with the Wildcats in a memorable fourth quarter that had five lead changes in the final five minutes.
Lazarus Burks hit one of his three 3-pointers before flexing to the bench, as Carroll pulled ahead 40-37 down the stretch. Albert Shell, Kamron Coleman and Antron Mason II made three consecutive baskets to put the Wildcats back in front before Ricky Johnson made a free throw with six seconds remaining to send it to overtime.
Pat Williams started the overtime with a slam that erupted the crowd and Mason followed with an and-one to put the Wildcats ahead. Ultimately, it was Krystian Lewis' free throw that put the Wildcats on top for good.
"Our big guys, Kam and Pat, came up big late," Jones said. "They were getting out-hustled, I thought, early in the first quarter. They played better in the second half."
Mason led the team with 15 points in the victory.
A physical first half saw Wossman take four minutes of game time before scoring its first bucket. Whether it was Rictavion Johnson’s slick passes or Ricky Johnson’s strong drives to the hoop, the Bulldogs were getting the better of Wossman early and led 14-6 after Ashton Scott knocked down a trey at the buzzer.
"We found a way," Jones said. "Carroll really played well early, and I knew they would. They had a good crowd and they were pumped up. I challenged our kids that they would come out on fire, and that we just had to hold the fort down and stay within striking distance and then we'd have our chance at the end."
Mason might still be a freshman, but he was asked to play like a veteran in the second quarter in a hostile road environment. Mason didn’t come off the floor in the quarter, as his long range jumpers fed the Wildcats and helped Wossman claw back into the contest.
"He had it going, so I just rolled with him," Jones said. "He was doing a good job of coming off of those screens and getting it in the lane in the zone and either hitting that teardrop or kicking it out. He's a smart guy."
Carroll made just two field goals in the second quarter but still clung to a 19-17 halftime advantage.
No. 3 (19-5) Wossman 55, No. 8 (14-7) Carroll 47 (girls)
With 2:38 remaining in the contest, the Lady Bulldogs narrowed the deficit to 44-38. The moment wasn’t too big for freshman Anrya Wilson, who stepped up and drained a triple to extend the Lady Wildcats’ lead. She knocked down free throws one possession later and found an open Ka’Miya Dennis underneath the basket for a layup that made it a 51-38 contest. That allows Wossman to cruise to the finish line and remain unbeaten in district play.
Wilson led the No. 3 Lady Wildcats with 19 points in Wossman’s 55-47 win.
In defeat, Carroll’s Pashawna Wheeler scored 30 points for the No. 8 Lady Bulldogs.
DaNaya Ross entered the contest with back-to-back 30-point games, but Ross did most of her damage on the defensive end with steals and by facilitating the ball on offense.
The Lady Wildcats ended the half on a 10-2 run to take a 24-16 lead into the break.
Wossman led 11-6 at the start of the quarter after Brittany Burton became the fifth Wossman player to score a bucket.
Wheeler scored consecutive baskets to tie the game at, 14-14, before the Lady Wildcats went on a run to close the quarter.
Wossman and Carroll were tied 2-2 midway through the opening quarter after jitters on both sides led to multiple steals in the period.
Wossman has now won 15 of its last 16 contests.
