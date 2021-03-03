The driving force that pitted Carroll and Bossier as foes early into the 2020-21 basketball season centered around a last-minute change in a Natchitoches Central tournament.
West Monroe was dealing with contact tracing from COVID-19, so the Rebels had to pull out of a November matchup against Bossier. Carroll head coach Lonnie Cooper found out and threw his name in the hat for a game against the Bearkats. Fast forward four months later and the No. 4 Bulldogs will host No. 5 Bossier for a quarterfinal playoff matchup.
“Here we go again,” Cooper said.
The Bearkats won, 52-41, in the first matchup between the two teams, but Cooper recalled leading for a majority of the game before surrendering the lead in the fourth quarter.
“They’ve gotten better since then, and so have we,” Cooper said. “They have some big kids. There won’t be a size advantage in this one.”
That’s been one thing the Bulldogs could virtually count on week in and week out. It certainly benefitted the Bulldogs in a 64-53 victory against Iowa in the second round of the matchup. Senior center Deonte Edwards took advantage of his 6’6” frame with 22 points, while guard Rictavion Johnson added 16 points in the victory.
“(Johnson) played amazing,” Cooper said. “He was a big part of the win. He was getting after it defensively and getting steal after steal. I’d say we had 20-something steals.”
