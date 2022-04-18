The last time Sterlington and Caldwell met on the softball diamond, the Lady Panthers trailed 3-1 before rallying and winning an 8-3 ballgame. That was all the motivation Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman needed for her squad ahead of Monday night's contest between the No. 6 Lady Panthers and No. 27 Lady Spartans.
“I told them, ‘This isn’t a sit-back game. We’ve got to be ready to play,’” Hickman said.
The Lady Panthers certainly were Monday night, as the Lady Panthers scored a 10-0, five-inning victory in the opening round of the playoffs.
Hope Tucker started the game off with a double for the Lady Panthers and later scored the first run on a squeeze play. A fielder’s choice that followed gave Sterlington a 2-0 advantage.
Sterlington’s Maddie Taylor scored two strikeouts in the second inning to keep Caldwell’s offense at bay. Taylor struck out five Caldwell batters in the victory.
“She’s a go-getter,” Hickman said. “She brings it every time.”
The hits continued to pour on in the bottom of the second, and the Lady Panthers took a 7-0 lead after Emma Brown’s 2-RBI double.
Tucker’s double in the fifth inning scored the 10th run and ended the postseason contest.
With the win, the Lady Panthers will play the winner of No. 11 Berwick and No. 22 West Feliciana.
“We’re going to take it one game at a time,” Hickman said. “We’re not looking too far ahead.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
