Emotions ran high in the final minute of Sterlington’s second round matchup loss against Winnfield. And on a play that would have given the Lady Panthers the lead with 8.7 seconds remaining in the contest, Hope Tucker’s basket was waved off for a charge call in what ultimately turned out to be a four-point swing of Monday night's 32-29 ballgame.
No. 6 Sterlington girls upset in second round
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Local coaches hype up Saturday's Bayou Jamb Baseball event
- Criminal history sinks Clawdaddy’s alcohol permit
- Bayou Jamb Baseball changes locations
- Search committee for WMPD chief includes felon
- Local MMA fighter Butler defeats Luna at Fury FC
- No. 15 Neville overcomes rocky start to beat No. 18 Hahnville
- Jim Brown: Dealing with dreaded disease
- Carroll wins District 1-3A tournament
- Guice named superintendent of parish schools
- Wisner business incubator, park opening soon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Emotions ran high in the final minute of Sterlington’s second round matchup loss against Win… Read moreNo. 6 Sterlington girls upset in second round
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The release of the boys basketball brackets finds two parish teams enjoying byes and five ot… Read moreWossman, Carroll earn opening round byes
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man earlier this month after he wa… Read moreWest Monroe man arrested on suspicion of throwing rocks at wife
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week who is a suspect in the recent shooting of his child. Read moreMonroe PD arrests man suspected of shooting child
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreBacking Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game and an EPL pick: Best bets for Feb. 19
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a man last week at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo after he … Read moreMan accused of smashing victim’s car window
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCould LSU snap out of losing streak in a big way? Best bets for Feb. 18
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week on suspicion of second-degree murder. Read moreMonroe man charged with second-degree murder
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Jesse Butler inched one step closer to getting that dream call-up by the UFC after defeating… Read moreLocal MMA fighter Butler defeats Luna at Fury FC
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The NBA All-Star Game is continuing its popular player-draft format for the 2023 edition, wh… Read moreBetting odds for NBA All-Star Game, even though rosters aren't set? Here's how they did it.
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season was one to remember, and we’re already back to having acti… Read more2023 Daytona 500 betting guide: See top five picks to win, odds for all 40 drivers
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreBanking on the best (no, not Tiger) in the PGA's Genesis Invitational: Best bet for Feb. 17
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Due to the rain in Ouachita Parish over the last week, the Bayou Jamb Baseball event will mo… Read moreBayou Jamb Baseball changes locations
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Rayville man and Ruston woman last week on suspicion of on suspicio… Read moreTwo charged in connection to Monroe murder
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The No. 15 Neville Lady Tigers (17-8) played like a team with freshmen experiencing the post… Read moreNo. 15 Neville overcomes rocky start to beat No. 18 Hahnville
- BY ZOE COLLINS RATH | Home Field Sports
LSU is No. 1 in virtually every preseason college baseball ranking. Now the oddsmakers have … Read moreCollege World Series odds show heavy SEC presence. Here's where LSU fits in.
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreA player prop and money line on NBA's final day before All-Star break: Best bets for Feb. 16
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The Super Bowl is over, and though it's still winter in most parts of the country, we've hea… Read moreAs spring training begins, MLB betting market heats up, including World Series odds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.