The No. 8 Neville Lady Tigers were bounced out of the playoffs after falling to No. 1 LaGrange 69-42 in a quarterfinal contest last Thursday.
The season, as a whole, was a mixed bag for the Lady Tigers. After starting 5-9, it’s hard for head coach Lorrie Guimbellot to be fully upset with a Lady Tigers’ season that culminated in another 20-win year.
“You know, we went in expecting good things,” Guimbellot said. “We were 5-9 to start the season, and we couldn’t score 35 points or get anything going. I was talking to the other coaches wondering how we were going to turn things around. We went on a run there, and then it was like, ‘OK, this is what we were expecting out of these kids.’ It’s disappointing overall, but I think we had a good year.”
As Guimbellot put it, the Lady Tigers ran into a “legit” LaGrange team in the quarterfinal round, and Neville never found its rhythm. LaGrange’s full-court press forced many turnovers off the jump, and before the Lady Tigers knew it, Neville was trailing 23-6 in the first quarter.
“They slapped us right from the beginning, and we were never really able to recover or respond,” Guimbellot said. “We got away from our game plan right off the bat because we had to. Seventeen is a tough hole to dig out of. They were long and lean. That 2-2-1 press was just so tight.”
Dakayla Howard led the Lady Tigers with 21 points in the loss.
