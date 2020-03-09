No. 2 Ouachita’s quarterfinal contest against No. 10 Hahnville was going to be an odd night to begin with considering it would be played on a Saturday night.
But the Lions’ 70-67 upset loss at home turned out to be odd for several reasons, including a poor defensive performance in the fourth quarter.
“To be honest, I’m still in disbelief that we actually lost the game and weren’t able to pull it out,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “It reminded me of that quarterfinal loss to West Monroe a few years back. We just never really go in sync. We hang our hat on defense. We gave up 37 points in the first three quarters and then gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter alone. We had a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. I’m thinking, ‘Surely we can win this game, and get enough stops.’”
Madison said he tried to make Saturday’s contest as normal as possible. He had the team show up at 2 p.m., had a shoot-around, fed them and went to the library to take naps like they typically do on game days.
“But still you don’t know how late they stayed up Friday night or what they were doing Saturday morning,” Madison said. “That’s what made it so strange.”
That didn’t make for a slow start, though.
The Lions led for the majority of the contest and actually led 39-25 at one point in the third quarter.
“We were moving the basketball and making them defend all five guys,” Madison said. “It felt like we stopped doing those things that helped us be successful. We got stagnant with the lead. I don’t know if the guys thought the game was over at that point or what.”
Hahnville took the lead in the fourth quarter and Claudell Harris knocked down two 3-pointers to give the underdogs a 62-53 lead inside The Madhouse. Ouachita made a run late in the game, but the Lions missed too many free throws down the stretch.
“We needed to make those key free those, and we just missed them,” Madison said. “This just wasn’t year. Hats off to this senior class. They were a joy to coach.”
Ouachita finished the season with a 25-6 record.
