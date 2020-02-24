When No.1 Ouachita dialed up the pressure in the fourth quarter of a second-round girls basketball matchup inside the Madhouse Monday night, No. 16 Terrebonne had no answers in a 56-49 defeat.
The (21-11) Lady Tigers cut the deficit to six early into the fourth quarter when Ouachita senior forward Lafaedria Green reentered the game off the bench. That would be as close as Terrebonne would get, as Ouachita rattled off three straight field goals to build a double-digit lead.
Green broke Terrebonne’s 5-0 fourth quarter run with a basket in the paint, and Ouachita quickly shifted to a full-court press which led to four consecutive Terrebonne turnovers and opened the door for a 7-0 Lady Lion run.
“This team can turn it on when they need to,” Ouachita head coach Amber Obaze-Ford said. “They definitely turned it on for the win.”
After Green’s basket and Skylar Buie corralled a steal, Tia Perry went strong to the goal to draw the and-one and roar from the crowd as momentum switched.
Obaze-Ford credited the Lady Lions defense down the stretch in the win.
“We got the momentum and made some buckets, but yeah, it’s tough to get around those big girls,” Obaze-Ford said.
Green led the Lady Lions with 15 points, but it was a team effort overall. Breanna Day was a sharpshooter from the outside, while Faith Lee and Cambria Hargrave caused turnovers with their long limbs.
“The good thing about the bench is everybody on there has started at some point,” Obaze-Ford said.
The Lady Lions took control midway through the first quarter and really never looked back.
Ouachita’s lead climbed to 11 in the first half after a 16-2 run spanned from midway into the first quarter and into the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers had four turnovers in the first three minutes of the contest, as Ouachita overcame some cold shooting early with fast-break points. Green and Tia Perry recorded steals that led to baskets on the other end, as Ouachita led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Trinity Pierce refused to allow the Lady Tigers to go down without a fight. Pierce scored 15 points in the first two quarters to keep the Lady Tigers within range. Terrebonne’s Anecia Celestin drained a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to five, but Day hit the first of 3-pointers in the quarter to give Ouachita more breathing room. Day’s second corner 3-pointer gave Ouachita a 29-22 lead late in the quarter. Day finished with four 3-pointers in the victory.
“It definitely makes us more dangerous when she’s hitting them,” Obaze-Ford said. “She’s growing up and really getting consistent. Last game she shot it well. As long as she keeps doing that, it’s going to be tough (to beat us). Right now Skylar (Buie) isn’t making them like she usually does, so (Day) is picking up the slack until we get Skylar rolling.”
The Lady Lions had an opportunity to add to their lead with 15 seconds left, but Ouachita corralled a defensive rebound and threw it down the court to a Terrebonne player before fouling and sending Beyonce Henry to the line. Still, the Lady Lions took a commanding 32-25 lead into halftime.
Ouachita will host No. 25 Lakeshore Thursday for a quarterfinal matchup.
