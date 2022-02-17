Casey Jones has been fielding calls from former players ever since they saw the video.
You likely saw it circulating on social media too. Following Wossman’s victory against Carroll last week, which clinched the Wildcats’ seventh straight district title, Jones broke out his dance moves while players jumped up and down around him.
“Before we played Richwood, they just kept asking me about it,” Jones said. “I said if we go out and close out the district then I may have something for y’all. Well, I got in trouble with my past teams when that video came out. They told me I never did anything like that with them… I got a bunch of phone calls. It wasn’t really planned, though.”
The Wildcats are 60-2 in district play since Jones took over his alma mater in 2015. And sure, several of those players had to pick on the “old man’s” dance moves. Fielding phone calls and reconnecting with former players isn’t something Jones would ever complain about either. Jones' dancing was a foreign visual to those former players, but like everything else, coaching evolves.
“It’s no doubt you have to relate to (the players),” Jones said. “I’m an old school kind of coach. I believe in commitment and discipline. But sometimes you have to see it through their eyes and build that camaraderie.”
If anything, the former players reaching out speaks to the brand he and his coaches have built at Wossman. The Wildcats simply don't lose in district, and they haven't since 2016. That's the brand. But district championship talks are now over. It’s time for his Wildcats to settle in and play for a state championship, which is something that has eluded Jones’ Wildcats in the past. Does Jones bring up the fact that his teams have made seven straight state tournament trips without bringing home the hardware to his team?
“I really don’t because every team is different,” Jones said. “You have a few holdovers from the past team and then the rest of the group didn’t even really suit up for varsity. So the experience for them will be different. I don’t harp on it. The only time I did hammer that home was in 2020 when we had so many kids coming back. That was Nick Traylor’s senior season.”
The Wildcats fell to St. Martinville, 56-49, last season in the semifinals. Jones is looking for a better finish for his No. 3 Wossman Wildcats in 2022.
“I wouldn’t say there’s pressure, but I’m a competitor. When I coach, I want to win,” Jones said. “We have the opportunity to play for a state championship and break that door down. I don’t feel any pressure personally, and maybe I would if I hadn’t won a state championship in the past (Ouachita). But I certainly want to win one for my alma mater.”
