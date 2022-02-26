Leaving the gym alongside assistant coach Keldrick “Bubba” King after a 59-53 first-round victory Friday night, West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill looked at King with a huge sigh of relief.
“I said, ‘Dude, you don’t have to say it. I’ve been sick to my stomach all day. I could not do this again,’” Hill said.
One year after suffering an upset to No. 31 Thibodaux at home, and shrugging off the subtle jabs in between, the No. 10 West Monroe Rebels defeated No. 24 Southwood, 59-53. Sure, the win meant a lot to the players, but one could argue it meant even more to the coaches that watched critics on social media tease players after last year’s upset.
“As coaches, we know,” Hill said. “We’ve got a track record of being successful, and we feel like our program has done things the right way. We could have handled the outcome (Friday night) no matter what because we felt like we had a good week of practice. But we just didn’t want to see our kids go through that again. They’re like family to us, and we saw what was said on social media. You just don’t want to see that outcome for them.”
No upsets this time. The Rebels took care of business despite one of their stars Jadais Richard taking a shot to the face and having to come out of the ballgame in the second half. The blow forced Richard to bite down on his tongue, and the coaching staff struggled to stop the bleeding. While Richard was out for the third quarter, unsung heroes had to step up. Fellow seniors Ashon Fields and Paul Manning dealt with Southwood’s bigs and limited the damage while Richard was out.
“Ashon gave us some really big minutes,” Hill said. “You look at the scorebook, and I don’t even think he scored. But he was extremely important in us getting the win. And I can’t say enough about Paul Manning, and how hard he fought inside. He drew the tough task of getting the other big. He battled all night. He didn’t come out in the second half.”
After Southwood cut the deficit to three points, Richard entered the game in the fourth and provided more offensive fireworks for the Rebels. He led the team with 20 points in the victory, while senior Dakota Gasca added 16 points in the victory.
With the win, the Rebels will travel to play No. 7 Walker Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.