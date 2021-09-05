The Mike Rainwater era at West Ouachita began, well quite frankly, similarly to previous years. It started with Kohl Nolan running all over the Chiefs opposition in a 34-0 victory against Delhi Charter.
After breaking his ankle last February, the timeline given by doctors for Nolan’s return would suggest a limited, if at all available, running back for Week 1. But Nolan did everything within his power this offseason to make sure he carried the load for the Chiefs’ offense against Delhi Charter. And that he did.
“That young man is a blessing,” West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater said. “His timeline was to be healthy when we started fall camp, but we weren’t going to press the issue. It’s a long season for running backs. That wear and tear on a running backs’ legs can be pretty brutal. He came back and started workouts that summer and his jaw locked and mind set. No surprise he was back this early.”
Nolan rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries in the victory. With Nolan breaking tackles and eluding tacklers last Friday night, the early returns for West Ouachita’s Wing-T offense were pretty good. After all, the Chiefs produced 376 yards of total offense.
West Ouachita entered the 2021 season with a two-man approach at quarterback, and that will continue with veteran defender Mason Cobb lending his poise and experience at the position while freshman Sam Ozark cuts his teeth in Class 5A varsity competition. Rainwater said he saw good things from both men Friday night, as Cobb went 4-of-10 for 48 yards and Ozark completed 4-of-5 passes for 58 yards and a score. R.J. Henderson corralled the touchdown grab for the Chiefs.
“They compliment each other,” Rainwater said. “Mason being a senior and one of our team captains, he understands his role and understands he has a large role on defense too. He knows when it’s Ozark’s time, he pats him on the butt and says, ‘Let’s go!’ With a young quarterback, you don’t want to dump him into the fire. We’re making strides.”
Rainwater highlighted linebacker Jackson Walker and his 10 tackles on defense for the Chiefs, while praising Michael Nolan’s effort up front. Michael Nolan accounted for 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in the win. Chandler Romero and Peyton Freer were also active and Raylynn Hofler jumped on one of two Delhi Charter fumbles on the night.
“That was the thing too. They had two turnovers and we didn’t turn the ball over at all. It’s always a good night when that happens,” Rainwater said.
Up next for the Chiefs is a road contest with Jonesboro-Hodge, where the Tigers will honor the summer deaths of two football players. Rainwater is expecting an emotional atmosphere for the Tigers' first home game of the year.
“It’s a tough ask ahead of us,” Rainwater said. “We’ve got to get ready because it’s going to be a special night for them, and we want to give our regards and respect to those guys. J-Hodge is a well-knit community, and they’ll rally around their guys on an emotional night. But we still have a job to do.”
As for Rainwater, the win marks the very first of his career as head coach, but he made sure the night wasn’t about him afterward.
“Look it feels good,” Rainwater said. “All the guys were telling me congratulations last night, and I try to tell them it’s about the kids. They’re the ones who put the work in. It’s good to get the ‘W’ and get that off your back, but in the end, it’s about those kids. They got the win.”
