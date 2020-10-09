West Ouachita had a plan to air it out against Lakeside Thursday night, but once the rain started (and continued through the night), head coach Matt Middleton turned to his offensive line and running backs. They answered the call, as the (1-1) Chiefs pounded Lakeside, 47-0, for their first victory of the season.
“We felt like they would give us an opportunity to (pass), but it just rained the entire game, so we ended up only throwing the ball six times,” Middleton said. “We just pounded the rock.”
That’s one way of putting it. West Ouachita rushed the ball 55 times for 349 yards in the lopsided victory. Senior Kohl Nolan was once again the leading rusher for the Chiefs, as Nolan totaled 170 yards and three scores on 25 carries.
Junior Haikeem Buckley scored twice, while sophomore Caden “Peanut” Middleton and Mike Hall added scores on the ground in the win.
“We established the run early, where we could throw it a bit,” Middleton said. “We were 6-for-6 passing for 85 yards.”
Lakeside slung it around the yard, despite the poor weather conditions. That allowed the Chiefs to play opportunistic football as Devan Butler forced two fumbles on defense.
“He’s played well,” Middleton said. “He missed all last year with a broken leg suffered in that officials scrimmage. He’s been good for us. We moved him to the interior, to defensive tackle.”
The Chiefs shut down Lakeside’s run game and forced the Warriors to throw.
Last season, Lakeside hung with West Ouachita in a 42-28 Chiefs victory, so Middleton was happy to see his club put the clamp on Lakeside’s offense early.
“We had four forced fumbles, and really, we dropped two interceptions so we could have had more (turnovers),” Middleton said. “A year ago, we had a dog fight with them, but our defense pressured the quarterback this year.”
West Ouachita will travel Friday to take on a Northwood (Lena) squad hat fell to the Chiefs in a 42-6 contest a season ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.