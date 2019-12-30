The Northeast Louisiana football community continues to mourn the loss of Carroll assistant coach Osaro Kyles, who was found unresponsive by his wife, LaWanda Kyles, at their home on Sunday.
Osaro Kyles, 37, served as the strength and conditioning coach at Carroll High School the last two seasons after a short stint as the offensive coordinator at the school the year prior. Kyles coached the offensive line in 2015 and 2016.
“To me, he was a brother,” Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. “I met Kyles back in ’09 when I was still playing ball at Ole Miss. He was the strength coach at Wossman at that time. I used to come home and work out with him when I was on break. He was a groomsman in my wedding, and he was there with me when I got my first head-coaching job (at Carroll). He was always there willing to help and give advice.”
West Monroe assistant Cedric Goins bonded with Kyles when Goins and Kyles were each on the staff at Carroll High School three years ago. Kyles offered Goins sage advice years ago and showed Goins just how much he cared about people with one simple act.
“We were best friends at one point,” Goins said. “We were together all day every day. Growing up, I wasn’t the easiest to talk sense into. But he had a way of talking to me, not forcefully, that allowed me to listen. He was for people. It didn’t matter if it was his kids or not. When C.J. (Goins’ son) was playing baseball, I complained to him one time about my family and friends not making it to the game. The next day it was misting and it felt like 20 degrees, but he was there with his kids. He was the same way with all those Carroll kids. He was always at games.”
Kyles had two sons, Osaro Kyles Jr. and Harrison Kyles.
Before joining Carroll’s staff, Kyles, a Wossman graduate, worked as an assistant at Rayville Junior High after coaching at Wossman High School.
“If Carroll didn’t make the playoffs, he was always at Wossman and Richwood’s games,” Goins said. “He wanted to see all those teams do well.”
West Monroe assistant Kenny King had been friends with Kyles since they were young and said he tried for several years to get him to come to West Monroe. King said, "You want people who care about your kids to coach your kids. And that was him. He was everywhere supporting kids."
Washington said Kyles death was unexpected and a huge loss for Carroll High School.
“He will be really missed,” Washington said. “We all loved Coach, and he knew it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.